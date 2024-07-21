Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy Honored with Johns Hopkins University’s Captain's Chair

Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals is proud to announce the bestowal of the esteemed Johns Hopkins University’s “Captain's Chair” to our Chairman, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy. The honor was presented by Prof. Anne Marie Lennon, Director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, in recognition of Dr. Reddy's groundbreaking contributions to the field of gastroenterology.



This chair holds significant historic precedence, dating back to the time of Sir William Osler, the founding professor of Johns Hopkins University in 1874. Sir Osler, known for his transformative contributions to medical education and practice, established the tradition of presenting the Captain's Chair to esteemed faculty and alumni. This gesture serves as a symbol of honor and respect, recognizing their remarkable achievements and lasting impact on the institution and the medical community at large.



Prof. Lennon remarked, "Dr. Reddy's pioneering work in gastroenterology epitomizes the spirit of innovation and excellence that Johns Hopkins stands for. The presentation of the Captain's Chair is a testament to his enduring contributions to medical research and education."



The Johns Hopkins Captain's Chair, crafted entirely from solid maple hardwood, embodies a rich legacy of academic excellence and tradition. Its multi-step finish and durable lacquer topcoat ensure timeless beauty and resilience. The chair features a satin black body, hand-painted gold beading, and a steam-bent scrolled-top crown in cherry finish, showcasing meticulous craftsmanship.



Dr. Reddy's illustrious career and dedication to advancing gastroenterology have significantly influenced both clinical practices and academic scholarship worldwide. Receiving the Johns Hopkins Captain's Chair underscores his alignment with the values and aspirations upheld by Johns Hopkins University.