Dozee Shravan, AI-Powered Remote Parent Health Monitoring Service Launched For NRIs

Bangalore: Dozee has unveiled Dozee Shravan, a clinical-grade AI-powered Remote Parent Monitoring (RPM) service. Monitoring a parent’s health while living overseas is a significant concern for the Indian diaspora. Dozee Shravan now enables families abroad to regularly track their parents' health in India. Dozee’s AI-powered, contactless remote health monitoring technology is designed for seamless use by the elderly. The health data is securely shared with both families and healthcare providers.



Built on AI-powered Ballistocardiography, the system uses advanced AI algorithms to analyze biomarkers and provide timely alerts for any deviations, reducing the risk of health emergencies and enabling timely medical intervention. The technology is US FDA-cleared and adheres to international standards for data privacy.



Key Features of Shravan:





Contactless, Continuous Monitoring: AI-based monitoring of vital signs such as heart rate, respiration rate, non-contact blood pressure and sleep patterns without the need for wearables, ensuring elderly parents experience minimal disruption.

Real-Time Alerts and Notifications: Immediate notifications sent to both NRIs and healthcare providers in India in case of deviations from health parameters, enabling timely interventions.



Seamless Integration with Healthcare Providers: Collaboration with top hospitals in India ensures that parents have access to top-notch healthcare services, from regular consultations to emergency interventions.

Proactive Health Management: Monthly reports and trend analysis, allow NRIs to track their parents’ health patterns over time and make informed decisions.

Ease of Use: With its simple and user-friendly interface, Shravan is designed to be easily adopted by elderly users without interrupting their daily lives.