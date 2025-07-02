Don’t Let the Rains Wash Away Your Health: Expert-Backed Monsoon Wellness Tips

We happily welcome the monsoon showers — but the runny noses and sore throats that follow? Not so much. Unfortunately, the rainy season often brings with it, a rise in infections. Waterlogging and high humidity create ideal conditions for illnesses like the flu, common cold, fungal infections, and even mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue to spread easily.

To make the most of monsoons this year—let’s protect ourselves against infections with these quick tips:



Power the day with the right nutrients



Say goodbye to skin concerns



Keep moving- rain or shine!







The food that we eat keeps us energized as we go through another rainy day. Including vitamins and minerals such as A, C, D, E, and zinc in our diets boost immune health.Some of the natural sources for these include citrus fruits for vitamin C; fish, eggs and mushrooms for vitamin D; and vegetables such as pumpkin, carrots, poultry, dairy, or soy for vitamin A. However, according to the Supradyn Fatigue Survey, nearly half the population (49%) feels their diet does not fully meet their daily micronutrient needs. In such cases, multivitamin and mineral supplements can help bridge nutritional gaps and boost immunity.Add some flavor to the evening tea by infusing warming spices like ginger and turmeric, which have antimicrobial properties that can help fight off germs. Avoid outside food and beverages, especially cold, uncooked food items.The rainy season tends to cause an increase in humidity, which causes increased sweating. This creates a favourable environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive especially in the folds of skin. Some skin conditions that tend to flare up during the monsoon include athlete’s foot, thrush, ringworm, and dry, flaky skin. Using antifungal powder can help by keeping the skin dry and absorbing excess moisture and inhibiting the growth of fungi as the body regenerates healthy new skin.Feeling constantly stressed out can weaken our immune system. Staying active indoors can be simple and effective. Try short circuit exercises like squats, lunges, or planks. Consider using staircases for a quick cardio boost. Practicing mindful activities such as meditation and breathing exercises can relax our mind and body and reduce the risk of falling sick.Every season comes with its own set of challenges, and the monsoon is no exception. But with a few smart self-care tips, we can stay one step ahead, enjoy the rain, stay healthy, and keep the infections at bay!