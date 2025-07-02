Don’t Let the Rains Wash Away Your Health: Expert-Backed Monsoon Wellness Tips
Boost immunity, prevent infections, and care for your skin this rainy season with smart self-care strategies
We happily welcome the monsoon showers — but the runny noses and sore throats that follow? Not so much. Unfortunately, the rainy season often brings with it, a rise in infections. Waterlogging and high humidity create ideal conditions for illnesses like the flu, common cold, fungal infections, and even mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue to spread easily.
‘During monsoon, with a surge in infections, our immune system works extra hard to protect us from diseases. This is when it needs extra support through simple self-care. Eating a balanced diet, getting the right nutrients, and following essential skincare can go a long way in keeping ourselves healthy and enjoy the season to its fullest. In case symptoms worsen, it is imperative to check-in with a doctor’, says Dr Vijay Shekar Reddy, Consulting Physician, Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, Hyderabad.
To make the most of monsoons this year—let’s protect ourselves against infections with these quick tips:
Add some flavor to the evening tea by infusing warming spices like ginger and turmeric, which have antimicrobial properties that can help fight off germs. Avoid outside food and beverages, especially cold, uncooked food items.
Every season comes with its own set of challenges, and the monsoon is no exception. But with a few smart self-care tips, we can stay one step ahead, enjoy the rain, stay healthy, and keep the infections at bay!
