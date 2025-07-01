Doctors’ Day 2025: Fernandez Hospital Honours Doctors

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Doctors’ Day, Dr Evita Fernandez, Chairperson and Managing Director of Fernandez Foundation honoured all the doctors fraternity reflecting on the quiet battles doctors fight each day — even as they bring life into the world and joy into families.

Speaking about the occasion Dr Evita said, "For many of us, doctors are superhumans, magicians, healers. For some, they are scapegoats, guardians, and mere strangers. Yes, they heal hearts, mend bodies, and bring life into this world. But behind those masks and white coats stands a human who feels, who experiences fears, loses, and wins. Their hearts ache when their patients cry. They carry the weight of lost lives and the grief they wrap in silence, but still show up to save another the next day and the days after. They are the absent fathers, mothers, partners and daughters, not because they didn’t care, but because they were fighting to keep someone else’s loved one alive."

"At Fernandez, our doctors hold a special place in our hearts. They are warriors who fight everyday. Holding mothers’ hands, waiting for every newborn’s first cry, and working through the fears of families. Our doctors not just heal, they touch lives with compassion, respect, and skill. All they ask in return is your trust, your understanding, and a little kindness." added Dr. Evita.

She and the whole team at Fernandez extended heartfelt Happy Doctors’ Day wishes to all the incredible doctors around the world who serve selflessly, care unconditionally, and bring hope into life.