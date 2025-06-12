Diabetes Week: Dire Need to Reduce National HbA1c Average

With an alarming 11.4 per cent diabetes prevalence in India, more than 10 crore people currently live with the condition, but experts warn that over 5 crore remain undiagnosed. Consultant Endocrinologist Dr Krishna Reddy Thaduri from KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, highlighted the urgent need for increased awareness and routine blood sugar testing, especially among high-risk groups, during National Diabetes Week.

Dr. Krishna Reddy Thaduri, Consultant Endocrinologist, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur

Diabetes results from the body's impaired ability to metabolize carbohydrates due to insulin insufficiency or resistance, causing elevated blood sugar levels and serious complications like heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and neuropathy. While type 2 diabetes accounts for over 90 per cent of cases, other forms such as type 1 and gestational diabetes also pose risks.

Dr Thaduri emphasized that symptoms often remain vague, making early screening crucial to prevent disease progression. He recommended lifestyle interventions including regular moderate exercise, dietary changes focusing on higher protein and fiber intake, weight reduction, proper sleep, stress management, and avoiding smoking. For those diagnosed, regular medical follow-up and controlling HbA1c levels below 7 per cent are vital to reduce complications. With India’s national average HbA1c at 9.1 per cent, Dr Thaduri called for intensified efforts to measure, monitor, and manage diabetes effectively to curb this growing health crisis.



