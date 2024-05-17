Dengue Fever During Pregnancy: Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention

Hyderabad: Dengue fever, caused by the dengue virus (DENV), is a significant health concern, particularly in India during the monsoon season from June to November. With four serotypes (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4), the infection carries a risk of severe complications, especially when a person is infected by a different serotype after an initial infection.



Dengue and Pregnancy During pregnancy, dengue infection presents unique challenges and risks. Unlike the general population, pregnant women with dengue are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms, which can negatively affect both the mother and the baby. Common symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, joint pains, vomiting, and diarrhea. In severe cases, symptoms like persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, and significant bleeding can occur, which require immediate medical attention. Diagnosis and Monitoring Diagnosis is typically achieved through the NS1 Antigen test early in the disease or the Dengue IgM test after four days of fever onset. Continuous monitoring is critical, particularly to watch for thrombocytopenia, a drop in platelets that can lead to severe complications like bleeding and multiorgan failure. Treatment and Hospitalisation Pregnant women diagnosed with dengue require hospitalization, preferably in facilities equipped with critical care options. Management guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health in 2023 should be adhered to rigorously. The goal is to manage symptoms and complications promptly, with interventions such as intravenous hydration and, if necessary, platelet transfusions.

Dr Tara (Photo By: Arrangement)

Prevention Strategies

