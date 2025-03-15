Deerghayushman: Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare with Doorstep Medical Services and Technology
In an interview, Ravi Maddineni, founder of Deerghayushman Health Services Pvt Ltd, stressed that the company is on a mission to address critical gaps in healthcare, especially in rural and Tier 2/3 areas. Founded to provide post-treatment care and follow-ups, Deerghayushman bridges the gap between patients and hospitals through services like Aarogya Vahini, a bike ambulance offering doorstep care, and Jeevana Setu, a hospital connect service.
What inspired the creation of Deerghayushman, and how did personal experiences shape its mission?
Deerghayushman is not just a healthcare service, but our mission is the need of the hour in the healthcare system. My in-laws reside at a village near Nuziveedu where he was suffering from cellulitis which came to the last stage due to a lack of knowledge and resources in that area. Also, the accidental death of my father made me think of better care and treatment.
What is the core mission of Deerghayushman, and how does it address gaps in the healthcare system?
Our mission is to act as the bridge between the patients and the hospitals, ensuring proper post-treatment and discharge health management. We take care of regular health check-ups at home, medication, therapy, and re-consultation with hospitals if necessary. We also maintain the medical history of the patient after discharge and ensure seamless follow-up with hospitals.
What are the key challenges Deerghayushman aims to solve in rural and Tier 2/3 areas?
We have observed a significant disconnect between patients and hospitals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas. The major reasons include the distance between hospitals and patients in remote villages and towns, financial burdens, and a lack of home-based medical care. Post-discharge, many patients do not follow up with their treatment, and hospitals lose track of recovery monitoring.
How does Deerghayushman operate, and what are the two primary streams of service it offers?
At Deerghayushman, we follow a dual-stream process: Aarogya Vahini, a bike ambulance service, and Jeevana Setu, which provides a complete hospital connect service. These services are supported by remote patient monitoring and live video calls with concerned doctors.
What is Aarogya Vahini, and how does it provide doorstep medical care in remote areas?
Aarogya Vahini is a bike ambulance service that provides holistic medical care at your doorstep. It serves as a bike ambulance, able to reach remote places quickly. We provide post-treatment services such as check-ups, post-operative care, medication management, therapy, counseling, vaccination, lab services, and emergency response at the patient’s home.
How does Deerghayushman leverage technology to improve healthcare delivery?
We use advanced technologies like MOBILAB, a portable diagnostic device that conducts 25 parameters (e.g., LFT, RFT, HBA1C) at the patient’s doorstep, and ProRiTHM, which monitors heart rate, blood pressure, SPO2, and other vital signs remotely. We also utilize telemedicine for live video consultations with specialists.
How does Deerghayushman ensure affordability in its healthcare services?
We offer our services at nominal prices, excluding equipment and medicine charges, which are provided at market rates. Our goal is to make healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation.
What has been the public and professional response to Deerghayushman’s services so far?
By far, we have achieved tremendous positive responses from the public for simply catering to their needs. Even medical professionals and hospitals have appreciated our straightforward approach in maintaining the healthcare network among rural and remote areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
What is Deerghayushman’s long-term vision for healthcare in India?
Our vision is to ensure every rural household, especially the elderly and disabled persons, is provided with complete healthcare, responding in emergencies and intervening in critical times for their well-being. We aim to provide a seamless healthcare model to reach every nook and corner of the country.
How does Jeevana Setu contribute to maintaining a seamless connection between patients and hospitals?
Jeevana Setu maintains a proper connection with hospitals regarding the patients' medical history. It ensures complete and compassionate care by providing remote patient monitoring, live video consultations, and follow-up services.
How does Deerghayushman address the issue of post-operative care in remote areas?
Patients living remotely often get post-operative care from local medical practitioners, which may not be apt for their case. We offer nurse care or live video calls with concerned doctors and provide home treatment, ensuring proper care at their doorstep.
What role do bike ambulances play in Deerghayushman’s mission, and how are they equipped?
Bike ambulances are equipped with emergency medicines, first aid kits, oxygen, and IV fluids. They can reach remote areas quickly, even in traffic jams or on rough roads, ensuring timely medical assistance.
How does Deerghayushman support healthcare professionals, especially women, in rural areas?
We provide training and work opportunities for healthcare professionals, especially female nurses, in their residing areas. We also contact nurses and other healthcare professionals who are free after their duty hours, offering them service calls and payment.
What diagnostic tools and technologies does Deerghayushman use to provide accurate and timely treatment?
We use MOBILAB for diagnostic tests and ProRiTHM for remote patient monitoring. These tools help us diagnose diseases at the patient’s village and provide timely treatment through telemedicine or video calls with specialists.
How does Deerghayushman plan to expand its services to reach every corner of the country?
Our agenda is to build a community of healthcare management and a localized healthcare network. We aim to have proper outreach, awareness, and a healthy hospital-patient relationship, ensuring no one suffers due to a lack of timely medical assistance or post-treatment care.
