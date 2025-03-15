Deerghayushman: Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare with Doorstep Medical Services and Technology

In an interview, Ravi Maddineni, founder of Deerghayushman Health Services Pvt Ltd, stressed that the company is on a mission to address critical gaps in healthcare, especially in rural and Tier 2/3 areas. Founded to provide post-treatment care and follow-ups, Deerghayushman bridges the gap between patients and hospitals through services like Aarogya Vahini, a bike ambulance offering doorstep care, and Jeevana Setu, a hospital connect service.

What inspired the creation of Deerghayushman, and how did personal experiences shape its mission?

Deerghayushman is not just a healthcare service, but our mission is the need of the hour in the healthcare system. My in-laws reside at a village near Nuziveedu where he was suffering from cellulitis which came to the last stage due to a lack of knowledge and resources in that area. Also, the accidental death of my father made me think of better care and treatment.

What is the core mission of Deerghayushman, and how does it address gaps in the healthcare system?

Our mission is to act as the bridge between the patients and the hospitals, ensuring proper post-treatment and discharge health management. We take care of regular health check-ups at home, medication, therapy, and re-consultation with hospitals if necessary. We also maintain the medical history of the patient after discharge and ensure seamless follow-up with hospitals.

What are the key challenges Deerghayushman aims to solve in rural and Tier 2/3 areas?

We have observed a significant disconnect between patients and hospitals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas. The major reasons include the distance between hospitals and patients in remote villages and towns, financial burdens, and a lack of home-based medical care. Post-discharge, many patients do not follow up with their treatment, and hospitals lose track of recovery monitoring.

How does Deerghayushman operate, and what are the two primary streams of service it offers?

At Deerghayushman, we follow a dual-stream process: Aarogya Vahini, a bike ambulance service, and Jeevana Setu, which provides a complete hospital connect service. These services are supported by remote patient monitoring and live video calls with concerned doctors.



