Redefining Toddler Nutrition for Modern Mothers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Danone India advances its commitment to promoting health through food with the nationwide launch of AptaGrow, bolstering its toddler nutrition range. Aimed at children aged 3-6, AptaGrow boasts 37 nutrients, including a distinctive blend of prebiotics enhancing vital nutrient absorption crucial for growth, brain development, and immunity support.

The formulation includes 100% Milk Protein and Calcium for height gain, Vitamin A, C, D for immune health, and DHA, Iron, Folic Acid & Iodine for brain development. AptaGrow's unique prebiotic blend further aids nutrient absorption. Positioned as a low-fat, chocolate/vanilla flavored drink, it is positioned as an ideal choice for fostering healthy growth and overall development in children.

This launch exemplifies Danone's dedication to emphasizing the significance of providing adequate nutrition during a child's foundational years. Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director at Danone India, emphasized the importance of a strong nutritional foundation in early childhood. AptaGrow, scientifically designed with 37 essential nutrients, addresses concerns raised by mothers regarding poor absorption affecting their children's growth.

To enhance parental understanding of their child's growth needs, Danone introduces the Aptagrow Growth Chakra, a unique tool measuring not only height and weight but also immunity, brain development, and overall well-being. Additionally, mothers receive a free personalized diet plan tailored to address specific growth requirements.

Danone invites parents, caregivers, and partners to join its mission of fostering a healthier India. Through its holistic approach, the company aspires to make essential nutrition accessible to every child across the country, ensuring comprehensive support during their formative years.