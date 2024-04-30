Covishield vaccine may lead to rare side effect, admits AstraZeneca

The multinational pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca has admitted for the first time that its Covishield vaccine can cause rare sid eeffects, according to a report by The Telegraph. AstraZeneca developed the COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with The University of Oxford in 2020, sold globally under the brand names Covishield and Vaxzevria.According to reports, the pharma company admitted in its court documents that the vaccine can cause, in rare cases, a condition that leads to blood clots and low platelet count. The company admitted that "in very rare cases, vaccine cause TTS. (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) which causes blood clots and a low blood platelet count in humans."It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known...Further, TTS can also occur in the absence of the AZ vaccine (or any vaccine). Causation in any individual case will be a matter for expert evidence," AstraZeneca said, according to media reports.AstraZeneca is being sued in several complaints in court alleging that the the vaccine’s side-effects have had devastating effects.In India, the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, was widely used as part of the world’s largest COVID vaccination programme from January 2021.