Continental Hospitals Launches National Cancer Prevention Initiative

Hyderabad: Continental Hospitals launched the "Department of Cancer Prevention and Early Cancer Detection," a national initiative aimed at providing superior cancer care and improving outcomes for patients. The initiative was launched on 24th February, 2024, by Professor Karol Sikora, World-renowned Cancer specialist, former WHO Cancer Programme Director and Professor of Cancer Medicine, Imperial College School of Medicine, London.

The launch event was graced by the presence of Dr. Guru N Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Continental Hospitals, Dr. P. Jagannath, Director, Continental Cancer Centre, Continental Hospitals, Dr. Ravindranathan and Dr. AV Suresh, who are esteemed experts in the field of cancer medicine. With their expertise and guidance, Continental Hospitals aims to champion a unified approach to cancer care and provide holistic care that encompasses prevention, early detection, and dispelling myths surrounding cancer.

On this ocassion Professor Karol Sikora, former Director of the WHO Cancer Programme, stated that implementations of such initiatives increase the likelihood of individuals undergoing screening. This is especially relevant as governments worldwide, including India, face challenges in promoting screening programs. Furthermore, providing personalized advice to cancer patients would enhance their willingness to comply. Prof. Sikora suggests that if this approach proves successful, it could be replicated in other regions within the country.

On this ocassion Dr. Guru N Reddy said that, "The Continental Cancer Centre aims to overcome the fragmented cancer care in India by championing a unified approach that ensures superior outcomes. With this initiative, we aim to educate our communities, debunk myths, and provide a comprehensive care model that supports our patients and their families on every level."

Continental Hospitals' approach to cancer care goes beyond mere treatment. By employing personalized medicine and genetic analysis, their team of medical and surgical oncologists develop customized treatment plans for each patient. Advanced radiation oncology services and regular tumor board meetings further ensure comprehensive care and collaboration in clinical decision-making.

Dr. P. Jagannath, expressed his privilege to contribute to the vital conversation on cancer awareness, drawing upon his four-decade experience as a cancer surgeon. He emphasized the center's commitment to evidence-based guidelines and the latest protocols in cancer care.

As part of its commitment to advancing cancer care, Continental Hospitals has also introduced a revolutionary advancement in cancer detection - the Early Detection Liquid Biopsy Test. This non-invasive blood test offers the potential for earlier cancer detection and is part of their broader strategy to combat cancer more effectively.

In addition, Continental Hospitals is proud to offer three groundbreaking genetic tests - the Cancer Predisposition Test, the Hereditary Cancer Screening Test, and the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based cfDNA Testing. These tests empower individuals with proactive health management strategies, early detection capabilities, and personalized care recommendations based on their genetic profiles.