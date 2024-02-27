Reflecting on the journey of Continental Cancer Centre, my foundational experiences at the world’s largest medical center, the Texas Medical Centre, USA over three decades which includes the world’s number one cancer centre - the MD Anderson Cancer Institute, have been instrumental in shaping our approach to cancer care in India. This approach extends beyond mere treatment; it’s focused on instilling hope, fostering teamwork, and prioritizing the patient.

Our mission at Continental Cancer Centre has been clear from the outset: to overcome the fragmented cancer care in India by championing a unified approach that ensures superior outcomes. Serving over 40,000patients, we aim not only for treatment but also for early detection,prevention, and dispelling myths surrounding cancer. Given that cancer affects one in nine individuals in India, the importance of an integrated care approach is undeniable. We’re dedicated to educating our communities,debunking myths, and providing a holistic care model that supports our patients and their families on every level.Our medical oncologists employ personalized medicine, complemented by the expertise of our surgical oncologists and the wider oncology team.Through genetic analysis and collaboration with genetic counselors, we understand each patient’s unique DNA profile, enabling us to customize treatment plans effectively. Pharma cogenomics plays a key role here, helping us choose the most effective chemotherapy drugs based on the patient’s genetic makeup.Comprehensive care is further ensured by our advanced radiation oncology services. Regular tumor board meetings promote a collaborative atmosphere for making clinical decisions, often enriched by second opinions from premier global centers.At the core of Continental Cancer Centre is our belief in the power of unity and informed decision-making. Our commitment to innovation,compassion, and excellence drives us towards a future where our communities are free from cancer. Together, we’re not merely treating cancer; we’re transforming the path to recovery and resilience, one patient at a timeI’m privileged to contribute to this vital conversation on cancer awareness. My journey in the medical field, spanning over four decades as a cancer surgeon, has been deeply enriched by experiences across prestigious institutions worldwide. I’m a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England and a member of the National Academy of Medical Sciences in India.My tenure at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, Lilavati Hospital,and SL Raheja Hospital has been instrumental in shaping my approach to surgical oncology, particularly in Hepato-Biliary Pancreatic Surgery.Additionally, my role as the World President of the International Hepato Pancreato Biliary Association underscores my commitment to this specialized field.Cancer poses a significant challenge to global health systems, affecting every segment of the population. At the Continental Cancer Centre, our mission is to offer hope and comprehensive care to those facing this daunting diagnosis. Our center unites experts with decades of experience to provide treatment tailored to each patient’s unique needs, adhering to evidence-based guidelines and the latest protocols in cancer care.With a track record of treating over 40,000 patients, our team is at the forefront of cancer treatment across all major types and aspects. This book let offers a glimpse into our team’s collective wisdom and dedication,emphasizing our commitment to advancing cancer care.I’m honored to introduce our team of experts and share insights into the transformative work at the Continental Cancer Centre. Together, we are not just fighting cancer; we are nurturing hope and forging a path to a healthier future.We at Continental Hospitals are pleased to announce the launch of are volutionary advancement in cancer detection – the Early Detection Liquid Biopsy Test. This is the first of its kind in the twin Telugu states. This blood test is a game-changer, offering hope for earlier cancer detection than ever before.It can potentially help save lives through early detection. This new form of testing makes early detection more accessible and less invasive. It is part of our broader strategy to combat cancer more effectively.Continental Hospitals is proud to introduce three ground breaking genetic tests to empower individuals with proactive health management strategies in the fight against cancer. Our Cancer Predisposition Test provides valuable insights into genetic makeup, enabling individuals to understand and manage their risk of developing certain types of cancer. This test offers early detection capabilities, personalized care recommendations, and proactive health management strategies based on an individual's genetic profile.The Hereditary Cancer Screening Test comprehensively examines genetic makeup, uncovering potential hereditary risks inherited from family members by looking at genes in five specific cancers - Breast, Ovarian,Pancreatic, Prostate, and Colorectal cancers, as specified by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network in the USA. This test provides knowledge for preventive measures, facilitates family health awareness, and offer spersonalized healthcare recommendations based on genetic profiles.Our Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)- based cfDNA Testing enables early cancer detection by analyzing cell-free DNA circulating in the bloodstream. By identifying cancer-related genetic alterations with unparalleled sensitivity, this test empowers individuals with timely intervention and improved prognosis. This test offers precision in pin pointing specific genetic alterations, comprehensive analysis for various cancer types,and a non-invasive approach requiring only a simple blood draw.