Consuming Unhygienic 'Panipuri' Puts Hyderabad Youth Out of Work for 30 days

Doctors at Aster Prime Hospital successfully treated a 22-year-old IT professional from Hyderabad, who was diagnosed with Acute Hepatitis A infection traced to the consumption of contaminated panipuri from a roadside vendor.

The patient, Mr. Ramu (name changed), was admitted to the hospital with complaints of yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice), abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, weakness, and dark-colored urine. On further questioning, he revealed consuming panipuri and unfiltered water from a street stall two weeks earlier. Laboratory investigations confirmed acute Hepatitis A, with elevated liver enzymes and positive anti-HAV IgM antibodies.

Commenting on the condition of the patient, Dr. Kaluvala Harsha Theja Consultant Gastroenterologist, Aster Prime Hospital said, “Though Hepatitis A is self-limiting in most young adults, it can cause significant discomfort and complications if neglected. Mr. Ramu’s (name changed) case highlights how something as common as eating unhygienic street food can trigger serious liver infections.”

"Mr. Ramu (name changed) was placed on supportive care, including hydration, liver-protective medications, dietary adjustments, and complete rest for 2–3 weeks. With regular monitoring, his liver function gradually improved, and he made a full recovery in about four weeks. He was also counseled on the importance of safe eating habits and advised to consider Hepatitis A vaccination for future protection," added Dr. Kaluvala Harsha Theja

Doctors at Aster Prime emphasized several takeaways from this case, like street foods including panipuri, chutneys, raw salads, and undercooked noodles pose high risks for Hepatitis A&Edue to poor hygiene and contaminated water. Hepatitis A&E is primarily transmitted via the fecal-oral route, common in overcrowded urban settings with inadequate sanitation. It is advised that proper handwashing, avoiding unhygienic street food, and drinking boiled or filtered water are essential to prevent infection.

Adding further, Dr. Hari Kumar Reddy, CEO, Aster Prime Hospital said, "Vaccination against Hepatitis A is available in India and should be promoted through regular awareness drives, especially in endemic regions. Hepatitis A and E remain major preventable public health concerns in India. Doctors warn that improving sanitation, food safety, and vaccination coverage are vital to reducing the burden of such infections. It is also important to note that unhygienic food habits could hurt financially, by keeping the victims away from work/livelihood earning options, and also treatment costing them dearly."

Doctors suggest that veryday choices like where we eat or what water we drink can directly impact our liver health. Awareness, coupled with preventive vaccination, can go a long way in protecting communities from such avoidable illnesses.



