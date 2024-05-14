Colour-coded water

Colours are a crucial aspect of everyday lives. From buying clothes to deciding on the right shades for the walls of your home or the right hue for your car, people are choosy about colours. But have you thought about the colour of your water bottle? Would the shade help you meet your hydration goals and in turn impact your overall health? The answer is Yes.

Shades of emotion

Colour is a powerful force that can alter mood and influence thoughts. “Colours have a huge effect on one’s mood, feelings, emotions and psyche,” says professional fitness coach Nawaz Modi Singhania. She says the colour blue is calming and soothing. “If stressed or angry, blue helps a great deal, including in reducing the heart rate.”



Similarly, if you’re feeling low, anxious or depressed, yellows and reds infuse one with energy and life force. “Greens are healing. They give freshness and a sense of great peace, rejuvenation and calm,” she says, adding, “Water picks up on the colour it comes through and it's energy component.”



Reflection of personality

While the importance of hydration to overall well-being has been well documented, Singhania says hydration goals are more easily met when you really like your water bottle, and a large part of that has to do with colour, as it reflects your style, identity, and personality.

Singer and fitness enthusiast Jashan Bhumkar too highlights the importance of the colour of the water bottles. “Coloured water bottles are a fantastic tool to help you meet hydration goals. They serve as a visual reminder, influencing your mindset, reflecting your personal style, and reinforcing your connection to nature and health,” he says.



Incorporating a coloured water bottle into your daily-use equipment can make staying hydrated feel not only easier but also more enjoyable and meaningful, adds Bhumkar.

Here’s how it can work:

Visual Reminder: A brightly coloured or visually appealing water bottle can serve as a constant reminder to drink water throughout the day. It’s easy to get caught up in workouts or busy schedules and forget to hydrate, but a colourful bottle can prompt you to take regular sips.

Psychological Impact: Certain colours can evoke specific emotions and mindsets. “For instance, green is associated with vitality and health, while blue brings a sense of calm. Choosing a colour that resonates with you can enhance your motivation to stay hydrated,” says Bhumkar.

Personalization: Your water bottle can be an extension of your fitness journey and personal style. Opting for a bottle that reflects your identity and personality can make it more enjoyable to use. “Whether it’s a vibrant colour, a sleek design, or even carries motivational quotes, personalizing your bottle can increase your attachment to it and make you more likely to carry it with you wherever you go,” he says.



Connection to Nature: Many fitness enthusiasts find inspiration and motivation in nature. A water bottle with nature-inspired colours or designs can serve as a symbol of your connection to the outdoors and your commitment to overall health and well-being. “It’s a tangible reminder of the importance of hydration in supporting your active lifestyle,” adds Jashan Bhumkar.

“Coloured water bottles are a fantastic tool to help you meet hydration goals. They serve as a visual reminder, influencing your mindset, reflecting your personal style, and reinforcing your connection to nature and health.” — Jashan Bhumkar, Singer and fitness enthusiast

“Colours have a huge effect on one’s mood, feelings, emotions and psyche. The colour blue is calming and soothing. If stressed or angry, blue helps a great deal, including in reducing the heart rate.” — Nawaz Modi Singhania, professional fitness coach



