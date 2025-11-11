Can Wearables and AI Predict or Prevent Sudden Cardiac Events?

Sudden cardiac events, including a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest, may happen without warning, which is why they can be one of the most feared medical emergencies. The prospect of smart watches and soft AI predicting or even avoiding such allostatic incidents has created a massive hype around it – but have we really arrived, or is the promise more fiction than fact?

Wearable tech has come a long way since fitness trackers first hit the scene more than a decade ago. Today, smartwatches and chest straps can track not only your heart rate variability and blood oxygen levels, but also ECG signals that can measure key indicators of circulatory health (and warn of irregular rhythms such as atrial fibrillation, or AFib). These are analyzed by AI-driven algorithms constantly fed this stream of data, looking for subtle changes that could be a sign that the user is at increased risk. Theoretically, this could provide for early warning signs leading to treatment before a heart crisis develops. For instance, studies on Apple Watch and Fitbit at scale demonstrated that wearables-detected irregularities can result in early AFib diagnosis for those who were not previously diagnosed.

AI adoption goes one step further. By analyzing millions of data points to learn, AI systems can then tailor predictions, telling apart harmless fluctuations from red flags concerning heart disease. Studies are also currently focused on modelling that can predict cardiac arrests hours — even days — in advance. Hospitals are turning to AI systems that can continually monitor patient vitals and pick up potential deterioration before it gets out of hand.

However, challenges remain. Current wearables are not foolproof. False negatives may provide false reassurance to carriers and their health care providers, while false positives could lead to unnecessary worry. Besides, predicting sudden cardiac arrest — a byproduct of heart disease that frequently has its roots in otherwise healthy people — is about more than monitoring heart rhythm. Genetics, personal habits, other underlying health conditions, and environmental triggers also have a key role. Today’s wearables and AI models are scratching the surface of this by comparison.

And there are questions of access and privacy. Cost could keep advanced AI-powered monitoring out of reach for some. Indefinite health data gathering also raises ethical questions about how this sensitive information will be kept or used – and/ or abused.

So, is it hype? Not entirely. Wearables and artificial intelligence have already proved their worth for early arrhythmia detection and timely intervention. But the ambition to predict and prevent sudden cardiac events with high reliability in the real world remains in its infancy. For now, wearable technology should be considered a supplement, not a substitute for regular medical care, clinical-grade monitoring devices, and healthy living!