Breast Cancer No Longer a Silent Epidemic: It’s the New Diabetes

The month of October is observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During this time, efforts are made to educate people about the importance of early detection of breast cancer, honor the survivors, and spread messages of hope and courage.

Awareness plays a crucial role in bringing change within society, the economy, and even in policymaking by encouraging action and advocacy regarding a particular issue.



When it comes to breast cancer, awareness means empowering society and policymakers to take action against one of the most common cancers affecting women.

In India, there is an urgent need to spread awareness about breast cancer. Every year, around 2 lakh (200,000) women are diagnosed with this disease, and over 1 lakh (100,000) women lose their lives to it. Currently, 1.38 million women in the country are living with breast cancer. One in every 24 women is likely to develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Women are dying in large numbers due to this disease, and the reasons are very clear:

♦ Lack of awareness

♦ Absence of a strong nationwide screening program

♦ Lack of equal access to treatment options

In rural India, breast cancer continues to be a “hidden issue”, buried under shame and silence.

Why Awareness is Crucial

Early detection and timely treatment can save lives. Recognizing the signs early helps in better outcomes.

Symptoms of Breast Cancer

♦ A hard lump or mass in the breast

♦ Changes in the shape, size, or appearance of the breast

♦ Dimpling or pitting of the skin (like an orange peel)

♦ Inward turning of the nipple or changes in nipple shape

♦ Discharge from the nipple

♦ Persistent pain in the breast or underarm area

Early Detection & Diagnosis

♦ Annual mammogram

♦ Clinical breast exams every 6 months by a specialist

♦ Monthly self-breast examination at home

Even in the absence of symptoms, regular screening is essential because it can detect cancer early in many people.

Mammogram: An X-ray image of the breast used to identify tumors.

Treatment Options

Surgery: In early stages, surgery is done to remove the tumor from the breast.

Radiation Therapy: Uses high-energy rays to destroy cancer cells.

Systemic Therapy: Includes chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapy, etc., to destroy cancer cells that may have spread to other parts of the body.

Note: Breast cancer can affect not only women but men too.