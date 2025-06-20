Brain Tumours Demystified: Essential Information for Patients and Families

The diagnosis of a brain tumour usually triggers significant anxiety in the minds of the patient and the family. Given the brain’s central role in controlling cognition, emotion, and bodily function, this sense of fear is understandable. Yet, it is important to recognise that not all brain tumours carry the same prognosis or treatment implications.

Advances in neuro-imaging, surgical techniques, and targeted therapies have significantly improved the outlook for many patients. A nuanced understanding of brain tumours—ranging from benign to malignant forms—is essential to support informed decision-making and reduce unnecessary fear.



Not All Brain Tumours Are the Same

One of the most common misconceptions is the assumption that all brain tumours are aggressive or malignant. In reality, brain tumours comprise a diverse group of conditions, with varying behaviours, prognoses, and treatment approaches.

Some are benign (non-cancerous), such as meningiomas or acoustic neuromas. These grow slowly and may not spread but can still cause symptoms if they press on vital brain structures. Others, like glioblastomas, are malignant and can grow rapidly.

There are also secondary (metastatic) brain tumours, which begin as cancers elsewhere in the body—like the lung, breast, or kidney—and travel to the brain. These are actually more common than primary brain tumours.

Knowing what type of tumour, it is, and where it’s located, determines everything: from symptoms, to treatment, to prognosis.

Symptoms Can Be Subtle—or Sudden

Brain tumours do not always announce themselves dramatically. Patients may present with non-specific symptoms that are frequently attributed to stress or fatigue. Persistent headaches, difficulty concentrating, memory disturbances, and noticeable changes in behaviour or mood are among the early signs that may warrant further neurological evaluation.

Weakness on one side of the body or seizures could possibly be the first sign of a brain tumour. If a person experiences persistent neurological symptom, they definitely deserve attention. While not every neurological problem indicates a tumour, early detection can help keep the body safe.

Imaging Is the Game-Changer

Decades ago, diagnosing a brain tumour relied on intuitive conjecture and invasive tests. Today, advanced tools, such as MRI and CT scans that allow us to see the brain with remarkable clarity. Advanced imaging helps us not only detect tumours but also understand their behaviour—how fast they’re growing, how they’re interacting with brain tissue, and whether they can be surgically removed.

In some cases, a biopsy may still be required to confirm the type of tumour. But increasingly, there is a huge dependence on high-resolution scans and molecular diagnostics, to guide our treatment decisions.

Treatment Is Often Multi-Pronged

Treatment for brain tumours is highly individualized. A young patient with a small, slow-growing tumour may only need monitoring. Another person might need a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.

Surgical techniques have also improved vastly. Neuro-navigation systems, real-time brain mapping, and minimally invasive procedures allow us to operate with much greater precision and safety. The aim is not just to remove the tumour, but to preserve as much normal brain function as possible.

When surgery isn’t an option, stereotactic radiosurgery—a focused form of radiation—or targeted drug therapies may be used. The era of “one-size-fits-all” is gone. We now treat tumours based on their genetic profile, behaviour, and the impact on the individual.

It’s Not Just About the Brain—It’s About the Person

One of the most overlooked aspects of brain tumours is the toll they take on personal life. Even a small tumour can affect speech, vision, balance, or personality. That’s why care must extend beyond treating the tumour.

Close collaboration with rehabilitation specialists, psychologists, as well as speech and occupational therapists is an integral part of comprehensive brain tumour care. The goal is not just survival—but the quality of life, post-survival. Helping a patient walk again, regain her voice, or return to work, is just as important as removing a tumour.

Things Patient Should Keep in Mind

When a patient hears the term "brain tumour," the first reaction is often fear, as it can be difficult to understand. However, knowledge is empowering. One of the most important steps a patient can take is to stay well-informed. Being aware, asking questions, and remaining actively involved with the medical team can make a significant difference.

A brain tumour diagnosis can be overwhelming, but it is important to recognise that significant advancements in medical science have transformed the way these conditions are managed. With improved diagnostic tools, targeted therapies, and multidisciplinary care, outcomes continue to improve and recovery is increasingly achievable. Each case is unique, and treatment plans must be tailored to the specific clinical and biological characteristics of the tumour and the individual.

The presence of persistent neurological symptoms should never be ignored or delayed in evaluation, as timely assessment is critical for accurate diagnosis and effective management. Early evaluation by a specialist can make a significant difference. Remember, knowledge is power—seeking timely medical advice can lead to better outcomes. Reach out to a qualified neurologist or neurosurgeon to discuss your concerns and take the first step towards understanding and managing brain health, with confidence.

The article is authored by Dr R V RAGHUNANDAN, Senior Consultant - Radiation Oncologist at HCG MNR Curie Cancer Centre at Ongole

