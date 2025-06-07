Brain Tumor: A Silent Time Bomb in Your Head

Hyderabad: Do you or someone close to you experience frequent headaches, numbness or weakness in limbs, seizures, vision or speech changes, imbalance, or sudden memory issues? These could be early symptoms of a brain tumour, a serious and potentially life-threatening neurological condition. The brain is an important part of our body. If these symptoms become more frequent or severe, it could indicate the growth of a brain tumor. Brain tumors are also a type of health emergency — they often grow slowly but can strike suddenly. Highlighting the unparallel role brain plays and the damage tumors cause, World Brain Tumor Day is observed every year on June 8.





















On the occasion, CARE Hospitals, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, is amplifying public awareness around brain tumor symptoms, early detection, and timely medical action. This effort is part of its larger commitment under the “Power of 3” campaign, a pledge to save lives by ensuring speed, access, and response during critical emergencies.



To strengthen emergency care, CARE Hospitals has deployed 5G-enabled ambulances across its Hyderabad units. Under its ‘Power of 3’ campaign, the hospital pledges to answer emergency calls within three rings, dispatch an ambulance within 30 minutes, and ensure immediate attention from an ER doctor on arrival.



According to the World Health Organization, brain and central nervous system tumors impact over 300,000 people globally every year. In India, nearly 40,000 new cases are diagnosed annually, and a significant number remain undetected until symptoms become severe.

There are two types of Brain Tumors, Benign and Malignant. Benign brain tumors are noncancerous. Malignant primary brain tumors are cancers that originate in the brain, typically grow faster than benign tumors, and aggressively invade surrounding tissue. Although brain cancer rarely spreads to other organs, it can spread to other parts of the brain and central nervous system. Diagnosis and treatment for Brain Tumors had great advancement in last few years. People with brain tumors have several treatment options. The options are surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Many people get a combination of treatments. Treatments are suggested according to their type, grade, and position of tumor and general health of patient.

“Research is ongoing into why brain tumors form. Medical researchers have identified some possible causes. People who receive radiation therapy to the head during childhood and those who work in areas with high radiation levels are more likely to develop brain tumors later in life. The disease can also run in families,” says Dr. Bhavani Prasad, Senior Neurosurgeon at CARE Hospitals in Hitech City, Hyderabad.



“In cases like brain tumors or neurological emergencies, delays can be life-threatening. Brain tumour outcomes depend on just two things, awareness and timely action. Through this campaign, we are not just raising awareness, we are backing it with a promise of rapid response and expert care. Appropriate treatment at the right time can save lives,” Bhavani Prasad added.

