Brain health alert

Our habits significantly influence our brain health, both in the short term and the long term. By being mindful of our daily behaviours and making proactive choices to prioritise sleep, social connection, healthy eating, and physical activity, we can protect and enhance our cognitive vitality.

Let us look at 8 habits that play havoc on the brain:

1. Sleep Deprivation: Missing out on adequate sleep can impair cognitive function and memory retention.

2. Social Isolation: Spending too much time alone can lead to feelings of loneliness and negatively impact mental well-being.

3. UNHEALTHY EATING: Consuming excessive junk food can contribute to inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain.

4. Excessive Technology Use: Constantly blasting your headphones or engaging in excessive screen time can overstimulate the brain and affect its function.

5. Physical Inactivity: Lack of movement throughout the day can lead to poor circulation and reduced brain oxygenation.

6. Smoking: Tobacco smoke contains toxins that can damage brain cells and increase the risk of cognitive decline.

7. Negative Thinking: Focusing too much on negative thoughts can increase stress levels and impair decision-making abilities.

8. Lack of Exposure to Light: Staying in the dark for extended periods can disrupt circadian rhythms and affect mood and cognitive function.

Experts say:



Dr Purnima Nagaraja, a holistic mental health professional at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic, delves into the consequences of contemporary lifestyles, saying, “Modern work setups exacerbate sedentary lifestyles and contribute to issues such as social isolation, excessive screen time, and irregular sleep patterns. These factors can lead to cognitive decline, memory loss, and diminished mental faculties, particularly in younger individuals. It’s imperative to address these lifestyle factors and prioritise habits that support brain health.”

Prof G. Padmaja, head of the Centre for Health Psychology at the University of Hyderabad, elaborates on the development of habits, stating, “Some of these habits are acquired over time, reflecting the lifestyle we choose. Habits develop through various means, including observation, conditioning, and reinforcement. It’s essential to recognise how these habits form and their impact on our brain health.”Dr Purnima Nagaraja, a holistic mental health professional at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic, delves into the consequences of contemporary lifestyles, saying, “Modern work setups exacerbate sedentary lifestyles and contribute to issues such as social isolation, excessive screen time, and irregular sleep patterns. These factors can lead to cognitive decline, memory loss, and diminished mental faculties, particularly in younger individuals. It’s imperative to address these lifestyle factors and prioritise habits that support brain health.”



