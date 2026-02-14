Blood Donation Drive for Thalassemia Warriors





Hyderabad, 13 Feb, 2026: Thalassemia major patients require regular blood transfusions approximately every three weeks to survive and maintain a healthy quality of life. Every single unit of blood donated has the power to extend a life, restore strength, and bring hope to families who live with this medical reality every day.

With this purpose at heart, MnH Co., Marham – Resonating Resilience, GrowMo360, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Sainikpuri, organized a dedicated blood donation camp aimed at supporting thalassemia patients, which was inaugurated by Namarata Sadhvani.









A special mention goes to Aarohi Blood Bank for their relentless and compassionate support toward thalassemia patients. Through their ongoing efforts, Aarohi Blood Bank provides free blood transfusion services to about 400 registered Thalassemia warriors, easing both the financial and emotional burden on families.



Speaking about the drive Dr Nabat Lakhani said, "As the founder of Marham, I am deeply committed to organizing and promoting regular blood donation camps for our thalassemia warriors, inspired by one of our own brave members whose strength I have witnessed closely. With timely transfusions and proper follow-up, she not only fought courageously but is now a proud mother — and I am determined to see many more stories like hers come alive."



Nikunj Newatia, Co-Founder, GrowMo360 said, "Every drop counts in the fight against Thalassemia. I'm honored to support this blood donation drive, bringing hope to brave warriors who need it most. This cause reminds us that humanity is stronger when we stand together."



Guest of Honour Namrata Sadhvani graced the occasion to express solidarity with thalassemia warriors. Her words of encouragement highlighted the collective responsibility of society to stand by individuals battling chronic conditions and to normalize active community involvement in healthcare causes.



The campaign continues with a second blood donation camp scheduled at Phoenix Arena, Hi-Tech City, on 15th March from 9 am to 2 pm, inviting more citizens to come forward and contribute.




