Blood Clot Near Heart: Quick Response at Aster Prime Saves Karnataka Patient

30 Nov 2025 12:33 PM IST

Trust in doctors made us travel this far, says family

Aster Prime Hospital’s multi-disciplinary team used Penumbra Lightning technology and an IVC filter to successfully treat a Karnataka patient with a life-threatening migrating blood clot.

A 30-year-old man from Karnataka survived a life-threatening medical emergency after a rapidly migrating blood clot was successfully removed at Aster Prime Hospital, Ameerpet. The patient arrived in a critical condition, suffering from severe abdominal pain, intense leg pain persisting for three days, and extreme breathlessness. Diagnostic tests revealed a large clot that had travelled into the main vessel carrying blood to the heart — a potentially fatal situation.

Dr Ranganadham and Dr Gnaneshwar Rao

Dr Ranganatham Paidi, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Head of Neurosurgery at Aster Prime, shared details of the case, saying, “The patient had a habit of chewing gutka and arrived with multiple complications. His thighs were extremely stiff, and upon evaluation, he was diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolism — a condition where blood clots obstruct arteries in the lungs. The real concern was that the clot had moved dangerously close to the heart. We immediately activated a multi-disciplinary emergency team.”

To save the patient, doctors used Penumbra Lightning minimally invasive clot removal technology and placed an IVC filter to stop additional blood clots from travelling. A pulmonary angiogram was also performed during the intervention. The complex, high-risk procedure was led by vascular surgeon Dr. Ganeshwar Rao, with coordinated support from specialists across departments.

Dr Rao noted, “This was a very complicated medical emergency. The clot’s proximity to the heart made it a race against time. Accurate diagnosis, teamwork among specialists, and access to advanced interventional technology helped us prevent a fatal outcome.”

The patient had travelled nearly 230 km from a remote village near Kalaburagi after being referred by a lawyer previously treated at the hospital.

Dr Paidi added, “At Aster Prime, we strongly believe in coordinated, multi-specialty care. Early diagnosis and seamless collaboration between teams are key to survival in such cases. The trust patients place in us — especially those who travel long distances — is a responsibility we strive to honour.”

The patient is now recovering well and has been declared out of danger. This case underscores Aster Prime Hospital’s capability in managing high-risk vascular and neurological emergencies, backed by advanced technology and a highly skilled medical team.


