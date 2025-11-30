Blood Clot Near Heart: Quick Response at Aster Prime Saves Karnataka Patient

A 30-year-old man from Karnataka survived a life-threatening medical emergency after a rapidly migrating blood clot was successfully removed at Aster Prime Hospital, Ameerpet. The patient arrived in a critical condition, suffering from severe abdominal pain, intense leg pain persisting for three days, and extreme breathlessness. Diagnostic tests revealed a large clot that had travelled into the main vessel carrying blood to the heart — a potentially fatal situation.

Dr Ranganatham Paidi, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Head of Neurosurgery at Aster Prime, shared details of the case, saying, “The patient had a habit of chewing gutka and arrived with multiple complications. His thighs were extremely stiff, and upon evaluation, he was diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolism — a condition where blood clots obstruct arteries in the lungs. The real concern was that the clot had moved dangerously close to the heart. We immediately activated a multi-disciplinary emergency team.”

To save the patient, doctors used Penumbra Lightning minimally invasive clot removal technology and placed an IVC filter to stop additional blood clots from travelling. A pulmonary angiogram was also performed during the intervention. The complex, high-risk procedure was led by vascular surgeon Dr. Ganeshwar Rao, with coordinated support from specialists across departments.

Dr Rao noted, “This was a very complicated medical emergency. The clot’s proximity to the heart made it a race against time. Accurate diagnosis, teamwork among specialists, and access to advanced interventional technology helped us prevent a fatal outcome.”

The patient had travelled nearly 230 km from a remote village near Kalaburagi after being referred by a lawyer previously treated at the hospital.

Dr Paidi added, “At Aster Prime, we strongly believe in coordinated, multi-specialty care. Early diagnosis and seamless collaboration between teams are key to survival in such cases. The trust patients place in us — especially those who travel long distances — is a responsibility we strive to honour.”

The patient is now recovering well and has been declared out of danger. This case underscores Aster Prime Hospital’s capability in managing high-risk vascular and neurological emergencies, backed by advanced technology and a highly skilled medical team.