Big Tumor Removed, Motherhood Saved: Doctors Give 35-Year-Old New Hope

Doctors at Medicover Woman & Child Hospitals successfully saved the life and fertility of 35-year-old Ms. Nanditha Paul by removing a large 10 cm cervical fibroid without resorting to a hysterectomy.

Nanditha was admitted in a critical condition, suffering from heavy vaginal bleeding and dangerously low hemoglobin levels (3.7 gm/dL). She had already received 16 units of blood at other hospitals to stabilize her condition.

Due to the size and position of the tumor, most hospitals recommended a hysterectomy to stop the bleeding — a procedure that would have ended her chances of becoming a mother.

However, the team at Medicover, led by Dr Prithvi Perum (Consultant Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgeon), along with Dr. Ajay Varun Reddy (Surgical Oncology) and Dr. Shilpa (Anesthesia), chose a different approach. They performed a myomectomy — a uterus-preserving surgery — using advanced techniques to minimize bleeding and ensure safety.

“This was not just about removing a tumor. It was about giving her the chance to still be a mother,” said Dr. Prithvi.

Thanks to the timely and expert intervention, Nanditha is now recovering well, with her uterus intact and her hopes of motherhood alive.