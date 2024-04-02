Bharat Biotech, Bilthoven Biologicals Announce Collaboration To Produce and Supply Oral Polio Vaccines

Hyderabad: Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and Bilthoven Biologicals BV (BBio), a wholly owned subsidiary of Serum Institute of India Private Limited, based in the Netherlands, announced a collaboration to strengthen the production and supply security of oral polio vaccines (OPV).

A requisite agreement has been signed wherein Bharat Biotech will procure drug substances for the production of oral polio vaccines to be supplied within India and globally.

Through this collaboration, Bharat Biotech and BBio will jointly obtain the regulatory approvals and licences required to commercially manufacture OPVs in India for global supplies from drug substances manufactured in the Netherlands at Bilthoven Biologicals.

“We are delighted to join forces with Bharat Biotech to reinforce the lobal supply of polio vaccines. Our vision is to eradicate polio worldwide, taking a crucial step towards reducing the impact of this deadly disease on vulnerable populations,” said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India.

“Oral polio vaccines have been an integral part of the Govt of India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), with Bharat Biotech being one of the largest suppliers to immunisation programmes across the world. This collaboration between BBIL and BBio ensures a secure supply of oral polio vaccines and fortifies the nation’s mission to eradicate polio,” said Dr Krishna Ella, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech.