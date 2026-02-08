Between Kids, Careers, and Parents: Who’s Taking Care of Our Brain and Spine?

In the constant busy cycle, we get mixed up with myths about brain and spine health, often becoming excuses to delay care. In the ensuing article, we address significant misconceptions with real-life situations.

Myth 1: “I’m young — my brain can handle this hustle”

Reality: This millennial hustle comes at a cost

Rohan, a 34-year-old executive, was having constant headaches, assuming they were migraines triggered by too much stress. One day, in the middle of a busy workday, half his face goes numb. He is rushed to a hospital only to be told that he had a mini-stroke caused by uncontrolled high blood pressure.

The millennial generation is living a burnout life, which is fast shrinking focus and increasing the risk of anxiety, migraines and early strokes. Many times, you get young people making statements such as, “I have lost my train of thought in the middle of a meeting, “I opened the fridge for something and forgot. You are not alone – it is common.

“We need to understand that our brain isn’t a machine — it’s the CEO of our lives, and we need to treat it like one,” adds Dr Sadiq.

It is important to make early life changes to avoid the scare.

Myth 2: “Kids will outgrow delays and clumsiness — they just need time.”

Reality: Early warnings are like red flags – not be ignored - Kids grow fast

Arjun, a 3-year-old boy, was not playing with his parents or interacting with other kids his age. His speech was limited for his age, and he liked to play by himself.

These signs were considered normal by parents who said, “I did not find it troubling as relatives told me, it’s a boy thing, let's wait it out.”

If your kid walks on his toes, avoids playing with kids his age, has limited speech or reacts differently to normal situations like loud sounds— these aren’t ‘quirks’. They could be early warning signs of sensory or developmental challenges that require attention.

It was noted that, following early intervention, the child now confidently reads, socialises, and enjoys school. “We need to realise that early intervention does not label children, but it helps their future.”

Myth 3: “Mom’s just getting old — everyone forgets things.”

Reality: Ageing has a pace. Memory loss is not a race

In everyday interactions with our parents, we commonly hear statements like – “I have misplaced my phone again and do not remember where I kept it?”, “Your mom repeats her childhood story twice during dinner, which is common with her.”

These incidents which happen in our daily life should not be taken as ‘normal’. Daily tasks for elders should not become confusing, like paying bills, recognising familiar roads, and following simple steps. If they are facing a difficulty, it is time for a medical check-up or an appointment with a neurologist.

“Our time for our parents by acting early is the most loving thing a child can do. You are stuck between booking a paediatrician visit and a memory clinic appointment — your family depends on your decisions. That’s the millennial reality,” adds Dr Sadiq.

Myth 4: “Back pain? Comes with sitting at a desk. Everyone has it.”

Reality: Your spine is aware that sitting is the new smoking

The daily stress of life and chaotic work life is giving rise to many young people complaining of back pain. The main reason is working from our laptops in bed, carrying kids on our hips while completing other chores, or spending hours scrolling on Instagram.

The fact: Back pain is a warning sign of overworked muscles and strained nerves. Dr Sadiq explains that our spine holds us up every day. The least we can do is straighten up for it.”

It is important that kids adopt a good body posture - slouching toddlers become backache teens.

Myth 5: “Recovery after a brain or spinal injury is limited.”

Reality: Science today has the answer for practically everything

Our brain is so important, but we take the least care of it. We need to realise our brain has superpowers — it can rewire, relearn, and recover.

We had a 65-year-old stroke survivor who could not walk, but after advanced neurorehabilitation, he now hikes with his grandson. This is scientific hope. Another patient, a child with cerebral palsy who was once considered disabled because he could not hold a pencil, now draws superheroes.

Advanced technological innovations such as robotics, stem cell therapy, and neuromodulation are rewriting recovery stories for people across all ages.

Every generation takes care of the next. This is life. “When one generation protects the next, entire families are healthier.” We need to pay special attention to our brain and spine health — it’s emotional, practical, and future-defining. And the best time to care? Not “when life slows down.”… It is NOW!