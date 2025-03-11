Beat the Flu Blues: Stay Healthy at Work

Every year, the flu affects millions of people around the world. With over 1 billion cases annually, including 3 to 5 million severe cases, it's much more than just a seasonal inconvenience. Often confused with a common cold, the flu can seriously disrupt your daily life and work. Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect yourself, but many people skip it due to lack of awareness and misconceptions.

Working professionals are especially at risk for the flu. Whether you're a city office worker or a factory employee in a smaller town, the flu can impact your home and work life. Many people still go to work when they're sick, which not only makes them less productive but also spreads the flu to others. Additionally, the costs of doctor visits, medicine, and possible hospital stays can add up.

Dr Jejoe Karankumar, Medical Director, Abbott India, said " The flu can affect workplace productivity. In India, where our healthcare system is already under pressure from infectious diseases, it's important to raise awareness on flu vaccination. Getting vaccinated helps your body build defenses against the flu. It's not just about protecting yourself; it's a public health step that can reduce the economic and social problems caused by flu outbreaks."

While the adoption of flu vaccination in India is still in its early stages, increasing awareness can help more people benefit from its protection.

Dr. P Vishnu Rao, Infectious Disease Specialist, Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, also added, “Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself from the flu. The flu vaccine is safe, effective, and updated every year to match the most common virus strains. The World Health Organization (WHO) keeps an eye on flu viruses and updates the vaccine twice a year for the influenza seasons. Just one shot each year can greatly reduce the severity of the flu and prevent serious complications like pneumonia. By getting vaccinated, you not only protect yourself but also help keep those around you safe.”

In India, the most common flu viruses are Subtype A(H1N1) and A(H3N2). The flu is most common during winters and monsoons and spreads through tiny droplets when infected people cough, sneeze, or talk.

To stay safe at work, wash your hands regularly and cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. If you're feeling unwell, it's best to stay home to avoid spreading the flu. Practicing healthy habits at work and getting vaccinated every year helps protect you and those around you from the flu.