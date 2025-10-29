Beat It at 40: Hyderabad's Leading Doctors Share What Every Woman Must Know

Hyderabad: In a vibrant evening that shattered misconceptions and sparked hope, Wellness Bzaar hosted “Busting Myths, Saving Lives” at The Quorum, Sattva Knowledge City. The event brought together Hyderabad’s leading medical voices and wellness advocates for a Breast Cancer Awareness Month dialogue that turned fear into empowerment — encouraging early detection, informed choices, and proactive health practices that save lives.



Conceptualized by Wellness Bzaar founders Puja Khan, Raghu Vamshi Reddy, and Kashif Ali Khan, the platform continues to champion conversations that bridge awareness and action — curating experiences where wellbeing, science, and community connect with purpose.

The intimate yet high-energy session, held in association with Mahavir Motors, Sattva, and IDFC Bank, featured a stellar line-up of speakers who combined medical insight, real-life experience, and motivational wisdom. The event also saw the support of Cantel Medical Diagnostics, a brand pioneering India’s first microRNA-based blood test for breast cancer screening.

Dr. P. Raghu Ram, Padma Shri awardee and Founding Director of the KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases, addressed key misconceptions about breast cancer in India. He emphasized that, unlike in Western countries where the disease predominantly affects women over 50, in India most cases occur between 40 and 60 years of age, with some women in their 30s also affected. Highlighting that breast cancer is now the most common cancer among Indian women, he noted that over 60% of cases present at advanced stages due to limited awareness and the absence of population-based screening. Reassuringly, he clarified that nine out of ten breast lumps are not cancerous and explained the critical role of the “Triple Assessment” in evaluating symptoms. He cautioned against overestimating hereditary risk — pointing out that only 5–10% of cases are inherited — and urged women to stay informed rather than live in fear. Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about emerging technologies like liquid biopsy for early detection, while noting that these remain in research phases and are not yet validated for population-wide screening.

Adding to the dialogue, Dr. Pratibha Narayan, an accomplished obstetrician and aesthetic reconstructive gynecologist, shared invaluable insights on lifestyle influences and hormonal health. She reiterated that stress management, balanced nutrition, and regular physical activity remain crucial yet underestimated pillars of prevention and overall wellbeing.

Speaking with compassion, Dr. Pratibha remarked that fear grips every woman the moment she hears the word cancer—even more so when it concerns an intimate part of her body. “Conversations about breast health should begin with empathy, not fear,” she emphasized, highlighting that for many women, such topics remain taboo even within families. She encouraged physicians and caregivers to normalize breast examinations as part of routine health checks — “just like checking your blood pressure or weight.” Dr. Pratibha also urged a shift in mindset from ‘cancer detection’ to ‘wellness creation,’ reframing the conversation around proactive and positive health management.

Bringing energy and inspiration to the session, fitness icon and motivational speaker Dinaz Vervatwala moderated the discussion, weaving together medical insights with personal stories of resilience. Her engaging moderation helped bridge science with emotion, creating a safe, relatable space for dialogue.

Serving as Chief Guest and Fireside Moderator, Smt. Renuka Chowdhury, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), brought her trademark blend of empathy and conviction to the discussion. She urged women over 40 not to hesitate to undergo their life-saving annual screening mammograms, reassuring that concerns about radiation or pain are unfounded. She praised Dr. P. Raghu Ram for his outstanding and sustained contribution to breast cancer advocacy for nearly two decades through a charitable foundation established in his mother’s name, and for revolutionizing breast cancer care and surgical education in India through a series of pioneering initiatives.

A candid Q&A session that followed transformed the space into a platform for open dialogue, allowing attendees from Hyderabad’s wellness community to share experiences and gain actionable insights. Many participants expressed how the event replaced fear with clarity, and stigma with solidarity—turning medical information into personal empowerment.

The evening concluded with a shared sense of purpose, reaffirming Hyderabad’s growing role as a hub for progressive awareness — moving beyond symbolic pink ribbons toward real, life-changing impact.