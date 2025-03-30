Balancing Menopause: 5 Essential Health Tips for Work and Well-being

In India, women usually go through menopause around the age of 46.2, which is earlier than the average age of 51 in western countries. During this time, it's important for women to understand and manage menopause symptoms while balancing their work and personal lives.

In a survey by Abbott and Ipsos, 87% of people said that menopause has a big impact on a woman's daily life. Symptoms like hot flashes, sweating, trouble sleeping, mood swings, and joint pain can be tough to handle. However, nearly 80% of those surveyed think that women often feel uneasy talking about these issues with family, friends, or coworkers. The survey took insights from more than 1,200 people across seven cities. The objective of the survey was to assess awareness levels, perceptions, and experiences women go through during menopause. The survey included women in the 45-55 years age group, as well as family members.

Menopause symptoms can make work life tough. According to the survey, 81% of working women have trouble concentrating, 73% need to take frequent leaves, and 66% often feel mood swings and irritability. These challenges can affect productivity, job satisfaction, and career growth.

Dr Rohita Shetty, Medical Affairs Head, Abbott India says, “Raising awareness about menopause is more than just sharing facts. It's about creating a space where women feel comfortable talking about their experiences. The Women First website is one such platform that provides helpful information and encourages open, meaningful conversations with family, friends, and colleagues. This support empowers women to embrace this next chapter of their lives with confidence and ease.”

According to Dr Manjula Anagani, Clinical Director and HOD, Care Vatsalya Women & Child Institute, Care Hospital, Hyderabad, “Menopause is a unique experience for every woman, impacting health, well-being, and overall quality of life. A holistic approach can make this transition smoother and more comfortable. For working women, simple steps like taking short meditation breaks, maintaining a balanced diet even on busy days, and finding time for regular exercise are crucial. It's also important to discuss treatment options with your doctor, as they can help alleviate symptoms impacting quality of life.”

Here are some tips to help you manage the symptoms better and take charge of your health as well as your career:

1. Speak up and reach out when you need it – Talk to your colleagues and supervisors about your symptoms and how they affect your work. Discussing about what you may be going through with your friends and family – and even trusted colleagues – can provide support while also potentially giving you a network of people who understand what you are going through. Others may have had similar experiences and can share how they managed it.

2. Create a supportive work environment –There may be small adjustments at work that can make your symptoms easier to manage. This could be as simple as having a desk fan or arranging flexible work hours to handle hot flashes or anxiety.

3. Prioritize self-care – Add stress-reducing activities to your workday. Practice mindfulness and relaxation and do some light exercise to help manage mood swings and fatigue.[1],5

4. Seek medical advice – Talk to a gynecologist about your symptoms and explore treatment options. Lifestyle changes and the right medications can effectively manage menopausal symptoms.

5. Access to trusted information – There are various resources including the Women First portal that should help you better understand and manage menopause. If you have any specific questions or need further assistance, feel free to consult a doctor. You can also consider connecting with other women going through menopause. Support groups, online forums, or even informal networks at work can be a powerful and empowering way to share and engage with others who have similar experiences.6

Menopause is just a next chapter in your life, not a barrier to living fully. If you're facing challenges, talk to your doctor to get the right care. With proper support, you can continue to thrive and enjoy everything you love.