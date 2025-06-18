Balancing Asanas: What Tree Pose and Warrior III Teach You About Life

Simple life hacks can help us achieve so much! Let's learn 2 such yogic hacks, which take you just 1 minute each to practice, that will have a ripple effect on how focused you feel all day



If you practice these two yoga poses, called Vrikshasana (Tree Pose) and Veerabhadrasana III (Warrior III), in the morning, you will find yourself more focused and stronger the rest of the day.

Tree Pose

In Tree Pose, we physically adopt the immobility of a tree to bring stillness to our minds.

To perform this pose, begin by standing upright. Shift your weight to your right foot and lift your left foot off the ground. Visualise roots growing under your right foot to make sure it stays firmly fixed on the ground. Bend your left leg and gently place your left foot on your right thigh close to your pelvis. Here, your left knee is pointed down sideways and your right leg is straight. Raise your arms and bring your palms together. Focus on a point in front of you and balance for 30-60 seconds. Repeat the same with the other leg.

Warrior III

As the name suggests, the regular practice of Warrior Pose III makes you as strong and focused as a warrior. To perform this, begin by standing upright and fully raising your arms. Shift your weight to your right leg and raise your left leg behind. As you lift your leg, lean your upper body forward. Bring your arms, upper body and left leg in a straight line. Focus at a point and balance on your right leg for 30-60 seconds before repeating the same on the other side.

What qualities do these asanas imbibe in us?

Concentration

Only when your gaze is steady, you can balance. If you keep moving your head, you'll quickly lose the posture. Similarly, when you focus on a subject or an issue at hand, you get to the root of it, and that can help you solve it quickly.

Stability

These asanas teach you that balance and stillness form the foundation for success. Once you lose balance, you drop.

Endurance and strength

As you practice, your capacity builds. These asanas teach you how to push through pain. They teach you that the pain will eventually end. As your legs grow stronger, your mind learns to endure. Over time, this translates into mental strength.













Self-efficacy

Regular practice helps you develop a belief in your ability to successfully handle tough situations. By doing so, you conquer Learned Helplessness. This belief leads to lasting self-esteem and confidence.

Mindfulness

As you do these poses, you are forced to momentarily keep aside daily worries to focus and balance. You are made to be completely present in this moment. You practice the art of mindfulness. When you return to addressing your daily issues, you will have a fresh perspective.

Humility

Tree pose teaches us that only when you are firmly rooted to the ground, you will be able to reach the skies. This pose teaches us how important it is to build a strong base and respect our roots before moving towards the top.

Resilience

When you drop from the pose and try again, you may find that you hold the pose longer the second time with the right technique; this teaches you that it is okay to fail as long as you learn what went wrong and come back up.

















Practice these poses every day for a week and notice how your life transforms.

Akshar Yoga Kendraa is celebrating International Yoga Day under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar in a historic way with an attempt to set 12 new Guinness World Records in Yogasanas, adding to its legacy of 9 existing records.

The grand event will take place at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, with participants from across India and around the world coming together to mark this extraordinary celebration of yoga & to spread the message of One Earth, One Health.

