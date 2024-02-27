Avoid Adulterated Food To Stay Healthy, Doctors Tell People

Hyderabad: Noted doctors on Monday warned against the rampant consumption of fast food and adulterated food, which they said would harm people’s health in the long run.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) to spread awareness about protection from adulterated food, gastroenterologist Dr Kishan said, “Earlier, health issues were visible in people older than 50 years. But due to consumption of fast and adulterated food, even children are having severe health problems. Eating such food is causing an increase in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).”

“Adulterated food is a slow poison. Very slowly, it affects all our organs and cannot be traced for months or even years,” said physician Dr. Indrasena Reddy.

He also said “Instead of correcting our food consumption, we run from one doctor to another as if we are doctor shopping.”

He added that eating food with little to no nutritional values is the main reason for deficiency issues.

Speaking at the meeting, FGG President and retired IFS officer M. Padmanabha Reddy called for a stricter implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI). He requested people to reduce eating food from cheap and roadside eateries as a lot of food adulteration is happening with them.

FGG secretary Soma Srinivas Reddy, vice-president and retired IPS officer S. Gopal Reddy, advocate N. Sridevi, Sivarani from Foundation for Rural Development and others participated.