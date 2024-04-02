Autism Still Remains Largely Misunderstood in India

Hyderabad: In recent years, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has garnered increasing attention due to its multifarious nature and its impact on individuals and society. As April marks Autism Awareness Month and April 2 marks the World Autism Day, more light is shed on the disorder for people to understand and embrace.

Over the last six to seven years, India has witnessed a significant shift in its approach towards understanding and addressing ASD. With increased awareness campaigns, advocacy efforts and educational initiatives, the country is gradually becoming more acquainted with the intricacies of autism.

However, the road for autism awareness still has a lot of challenges, ranging from societal stigmatisation to limited access to specialised services and resources.

ASD is a neuro-developmental condition that affects the way individuals perceive and interact with the world around them. While the exact causes of autism remain uncertain, research on the topic suggests a combination of genetic and environmental factors may play a role in its development.

Dr Rajan Shukla, the dean of Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad, said: “One of the key characteristics of autism is difficulty in social communication and interaction. Individuals on the autism spectrum may struggle with understanding social cues, maintaining eye contact, or engaging in reciprocal conversations.” He further said that individuals may exhibit repetitive behaviour or have narrow interests, often displaying intense focus on specific topics or activities.

The impact of autism varies widely from person to person. While some individuals may have significant challenges in daily functioning and require substantial support, others may exhibit exceptional abilities in certain areas, such as mathematics, music, or art. This diversity within the spectrum underscores the importance of recognizing and celebrating the unique strengths and capabilities of individuals with autism.

Recently, there have been a lot of social media trends about autism and its disorders. Many people acclaim that they are on the autistic spectrum because they have certain characteristics like cracking knuckles or leg shaking. Fernandez Foundation’s developmental paediatrician Dr Dedeepya Puskur said, “Most people assume they’re autistic or are on the spectrum because they possess a single characteristic. There are a lot more factors involved with autism, not just a one-off agent.”

Identifying autism typically involves a comprehensive evaluation by healthcare professionals, developmental paediatricians, psychologists, and speech therapists. Observations of behaviour, communication patterns, and developmental milestones are key components of the assessment process.

Children who are on the spectrum go through a lot of trouble growing up, while their parents face stigma and shunning from society. Madhavi Adimulam, the founder of Ananya - Child Development & Early Intervention Clinic, said, “People do not understand what autism actually is. Many people still bracket it as a mental disability, which isn’t the case.”

“Autistic children face a lot of issues in India. Many schools are reluctant to give admissions, which causes a lot of anxiety and apprehension to parents. And as the child grows, they lack typical job opportunities and socialising opportunities, forcing them to get stuck at home”, she added.

Madhavi’s 25-year old son Varun is autistic, and is a musician and a Indian classical vocalist. She said, “I re-educated myself to help my son. Rarely do we find people who are willing to help autistic children as a profession, as it pays less and there is no formal education.”

Another parent said her 13-year old autistic daughter was constantly bullied at school, so much so that they had to change schools. But they showed hope, saying currently the school is very supportive of their daughter and they take special care and attention to teach her concepts.

There has been a growing emphasis on shedding light on autism and building environments that accommodate the needs of autistic individuals. Experts say through increased awareness, education, and support, the country will make strides towards creating a more inclusive society where individuals with autism can thrive and contribute meaningfully.