Aster Prime Hospital announces free Diabetic foot screening for 500 patients

Hyderabad: To prevent the need for amputations among diabetic patients, early foot screening tests can help diagnose issues and treat them effectively, stated Dr. Gnaneshwar, Head of the Vascular Surgery Department and Senior Consultant at Aster Prime Hospital. Aster Prime Hospital is conducting free foot screening tests for 500 diabetic patients throughout the month. Dr. Gnaneshwar shared this information during a media interaction at the hospital premises.

Patients interested in availing of this free foot screening service can register by calling 9010100536. The offer will be available from September 22 to November 20, from 12 PM to 3 PM daily, and includes a 50% discount on any additional tests that may be required. Diabetic patients who have been suffering for four to five years are particularly encouraged to undergo this screening as it can help detect problems early on, even if they've already been experiencing foot issues.

“As part of the foot screening, we initially check for wounds, ulcers, or any other issues on the diabetic patients' feet. We also conduct an Ankle-Brachial Pressure Index (ABPI) test to identify discrepancies in blood flow between the hands and feet. Various tests using specific equipment help determine blood circulation levels and the sensitivity of the feet. The hospital has a dedicated foot care team with advanced tools to address any issues related to blood circulation. We also have facilities for endovascular surgeries, which are not available in all hospitals,” explained Dr. Gnaneshwar.

“Our multidisciplinary team in the podiatry department includes general surgeons, general physicians, vascular surgeons, and podiatrists who collaborate to provide comprehensive treatment. Diabetic patients or those with foot problems can come here for evaluation,” he added.

Dr. Gnaneshwar further highlighted that 20 years ago, there was limited awareness about blood circulation issues and nerve sensitivity among diabetic patients, which often led to amputations. However, with advancements in vascular surgery over the past 10-15 years, there has been a significant increase in awareness, reducing the need for amputations by enhancing blood circulation through appropriate treatments.

“Many diabetic patients think it is enough to check their blood sugar and blood pressure levels. But long-term diabetic and hypertensive patients can experience blockages in blood vessels, similar to heart attacks, which can also affect their legs. Our aim with these tests is to create awareness about this issue,” he stated.

As part of this initiative, Aster Prime Hospital is also launching the "I Prevent Amputation" campaign to educate people about the importance of early detection and care for diabetic complications.