Ashray Akruti Celebrates World Hearing Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ashray Akruti, in the realm of Ear and Hearing Care, once again took center stage as it celebrated World Hearing Day on March 3, 2024. The event, held at The Institution of Engineering (India) Visvesvaraya Bhavan, Khairatabad Road, from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm, showcased the organization's unwavering commitment to creating awareness and transforming Ear and Hearing Care into a tangible reality.

Distinguished Chief Guest Shri B. Venkatesam, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Backward Classes Welfare, Higher Education, School Education (SE Wing), Telangana, graced the occasion alongside esteemed Guests of Honour - Ms. Yogita Apte, Lead, CSR, Persistent System, Dr. Janardhan Rao Jagini, HOD & Consultant ENT, Senior Cochlear Implant Surgeon, KIMS Hospital, Dr. Shree Rao Cuddapah, Director, Dr.Rao's ENT hospital, Super Speciality International Hospital, Dr. Sampurna Ghosh, MBBS, MS (ENT), Consultant ENT & Head-neck surgeon, Medicover Hospital, Dr Srinivas G, (M.A.S.I.P, M.A.D.M.C.D, C.C.I., Ph.D.) HOD, Chief Audiologist & Senior Implantation Audiologist, Dr. Shiva Prasad Boddupally, Chief Audiologist & Clinical Specialist in Cochlear Implant, Shravya Speech & Hearing Centre, and Mr. D.P.K Babu, director & founder of Ashray Akruti.

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and awareness about hearing health. The distinguished guests shared insights into the transformative impact of Cochlear Implant surgeries, emphasizing the life-changing journey of hearing-impaired children. Shri B. Venkatesam, IAS, along with the Guests of Honour, personally handed over hearing aids, Sound Processors, to the children, leaving the audience profoundly moved.

Chief Guest Shri B. Venkatesam, IAS, lauded Ashray Akruti for its commendable social cause, acknowledging the organization's role in offering a new lease of life to many hearing-impaired children. The event also witnessed Ashray Akruti recognizing positive impact makers in society through Awards for the audiologists and released booklet of noise-induced hearing loss.

Founder and Director of Ashray Akruti, Mr. D.P.K Babu, expressed, "Hearing Impairment is an invisible disability, but if detected early, it can be life-changing. Ashray Akruti, through its extensive community outreach initiatives and CSR support, continues to make a significant difference in the lives of young hearing-impaired children."

The event concluded on a poignant note with the National Anthem presented in sign language by the WEST (Women Empowerment through Sign Language and Technology) program Trainees of Ashray Akruti. Ashray Akruti remains steadfast in its mission to bring sound, joy, and opportunity to the lives of those with hearing impairments.