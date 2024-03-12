AP Government Launches C-Safe Training to Rationalise C-Section Rates

Tenali: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, along with Fernandez Hospital Educational Research Foundation (FHERF), University of Birmingham, UK and UNICEF, launched the C-Safe training to rationalise C-Section rates in Andhra Pradesh. The training is being conducted at the District Hospital, Tenali - Andhra Pradesh, from 11 - 15 March 2024. Dr Anil Kumar - Additional Director; Dr Nirmala Glory-State Programme Officer-Family Planning; Dr Sirisha- State Programme Officer Maternal Health, Mr Nagendra, State Maternal Health Consultant from UNICEF; Professor Shakila Thangaratinam, Principal Investigator, C-Safe Trial; and Ms Inderjeet Kaur, Director of Midwifery Services, Fernandez Foundation attended the inaugural.

The C-Safe project is being implemented in five selected government hospitals of Andhra Pradesh, i.e., DH Tenali, GGH Rajamahendravaram, GGH Machilipatnam, GGH Eluru and DH Anakapalli. Of these facilities, DH Tenali is identified as the pilot site. The primary objective is to promote vaginal births-particularly through Assisted Vagina Births (AVBs), and by avoiding unnecessary caesarean sections and their complications.

The training workshop is being facilitated by Ms Inderjeet Kaur - Director of Midwifery Services, Fernandez Foundation Dr Amie Wilson - University of Birmingham, UK, Ms Martha Harrold - Elly Charity, UK, Dr John Varallo - The Global Surgery Foundation, USA, Dr Uma Ram - RCOG-India

Speaking about the training programme, Ms Inderjeet Kaur said, “We are delighted to be a part of such a revolutionary initiative. We are grateful to the Govt of AP and the other trainers for taking this initiative to improve maternal and neonatal outcomes.”

The five-day workshop involves training on mannequins through simulation, promoting safe practices and collaborative care. In view of this, all the health care providers i.e., Obstetricians, Pediatricians, Anesthetists, Midwives, and Nurses (working in Labour Rooms and Operation Theatres), will be trained in two batches for 2 weeks..

The C-Safe project is a 5-year Programme that aims to improve mother and baby outcomes following caesarean sections in low and middle-income countries. It will do this by…

· ensuring caesarean sections are done for the right reasons (C-Why) by introducing C-Why classification and algorithms as per Govt. Of India guidelines

· improving their safety (C-Op) by implementing safe caesarean practices

· promoting safe and respectful care in labour resulting in vaginal births, including safe birth with instruments (C-Non).

The C-Safe intervention will be implemented using a comprehensive training Programme, empowerment of local opinion leaders (C-Safe Champions) and mothers, team-based working, and learning through audit and feedback in four hospitals in India and Tanzania.