Doctor’s view on Tragic Death of an 18-Year-Old Girl in Kerala

The devastating loss of an 18-year-old girl in Kerala, who reportedly survived on just water for six months, is a painful reminder of the silent yet deadly grip of anorexia nervosa. This tragic case highlights the urgent need for awareness, early intervention, and compassionate mental health support for those struggling with eating disorders.

Anorexia nervosa is not simply about dieting or weight loss; it is a severe psychiatric illness that distorts one’s perception of their body and compels them to restrict food intake to dangerous levels. It often stems from a mix of genetic predisposition, societal pressures, and psychological factors such as anxiety or trauma. The consequences, as seen in this case, can be fatal—leading to organ failure, heart complications, and irreversible damage to the body.

Dr. Siva Anoop Yella, Consultant Psychiatrist, Aster Prime Hospital

As a psychiatrist, I urge families, friends, and educators to recognize the warning signs early. Sudden weight loss, obsession with food rules, avoidance of meals, and excessive exercise should never be ignored. Instead of judgment, those struggling need understanding, support, and professional intervention.