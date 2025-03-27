Ankura Hospital Organises Hyderabad’s First-Ever Mega Baby Shower
The event, held recently at the prestigious Hyderabad International Convention Centre, witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 150 expecting couples participating in a day filled with joy, learning, and community bonding.
Hyderabad: Ankura Hospital, a leading healthcare provider dedicated to maternal and child wellness, successfully organized its inaugural Mega Baby Shower, an exclusive event celebrating the journey of parenthood.
Designed to support and empower expecting parents, the Mega Baby Shower provided an engaging platform for attendees to gain expert insights on pregnancy care, newborn wellness, and parenting. The event featured interactive health sessions led by experienced medical professionals, alongside an array of engaging activities, including rejuvenating yoga exercises, energetic Zumba sessions, relaxing nail art, and a professional photoshoot to capture these cherished moments.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam, Founder and Managing Director of Ankura Hospital, expressed his enthusiasm, “At Ankura Hospital, our goal is to make every stage of the pregnancy journey special and memorable for expecting families. This Mega Baby Shower was a testament to our commitment to holistic maternal care, offering parents-to-be a supportive environment filled with expert guidance, warmth, and encouragement. We believe such initiatives play a crucial role in empowering families and fostering a joyful transition into parenthood.”
Beyond informative sessions and engaging activities, the event also featured an exciting lucky draw, where select winners were awarded exclusive prizes, including a complimentary delivery package at Ankura Hospital and luxury room upgrades during their stay. This thoughtful initiative added an extra layer of excitement and joy, making the experience even more memorable for the participants.
With its unwavering commitment to comprehensive maternity and paediatric care, Ankura Hospital continues to set new benchmarks in patient-centric healthcare. The success of the Mega Baby Shower reaffirms its dedication to providing expecting families with not just medical expertise but also emotional and community-driven support, ensuring a confident and fulfilling journey into parenthood.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
