Ankura Hospital infuses life into a six-month-old baby

Hyderabad: Ankura Hospital for Women & Children, a prominent healthcare institution known for its specialized services in women's and child health, has achieved a remarkable feat by infusing life into a six-month-old baby who was suffering from Renal Tubular Acidosis. A Peritoneal Dialysis was performed on the patient by the skilled doctors at Ankura Hospital, Attapur, thereby infusing the life of the patient and giving hope to the child’s parents.



When the patient was brought to Ankura Hospital, the child was in critical condition due to multiple ailments: rapid breathing, severe dehydration, no weight gain for three to four months, low potassium levels, and increased acid in the body. Recognizing the sense of urgency, Dr Khalil Khan, a Paediatric Intensivist, at Ankura Hospital, Attapur, immediately admitted the child to the ICU and placed the baby on the ventilator. Based on the clinical examination, it was found that the baby was suffering from Renal Tubular Acidosis.

Dr. Ankush Kommawar, Medical Director, Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, Attapur, said, “Based on the clinical examination results, we diagnosed that the patient was suffering from Renal Tubular Acidosis. As the baby had difficulty in passing urine and the kidney was not functioning normally, so a Peritoneal Dialysis was recommended for the patient. After discussing the procedure with the child’s parents and gaining their approval, the medical team performed the highly sensitive and difficult to perform procedure under the guidance of Dr Ravideep, Paediatric Nephrologist, to save the life of the baby. As a result of the comprehensive care provided at the state-of-the-art facility under the guidance of highly skilled doctors and a supportive involvement of the parents, the child gradually improved, gained weight, became more interactive, and reached age-appropriate milestones. The child was successfully discharged.”