AMH Anxiety: Are We Diagnosing Too Early or Too Late?

AMH, or Anti-Mullerian Hormone, is now one of the most common tests women take to understand their fertility. It gives an idea of how many eggs are left in the ovaries. With its growing use, many women feel anxious: should they test early, or wait? And when the result comes, how should it be understood?

What we know from clinical experience is that ovarian reserve often begins to decline earlier than many expect, sometimes in the late twenties or early thirties.

Yet, many women are not tested until much later, usually after struggling to conceive for months or years.

By then, both egg number and quality may have declined significantly, making treatment more complicated, emotionally taxing, and financially demanding.

So, are we testing too early or too late? Both carry risks. Testing very early can sometimes cause anxiety and make women feel pressured into decisions before they are ready. However, when done thoughtfully, early awareness can also open the door to options like egg freezing, giving women more control over their future fertility.

On the other hand, testing too late may limit choices, leaving only more complex treatments with lower success rates. It is also important to understand what AMH can and cannot reveal. AMH reflects the number of eggs remaining but cannot predict egg quality, the exact timing of menopause, or guarantee pregnancy outcomes. Age remains the single most important factor influencing egg health.

The sensible approach is balance. Women in their mid- to late-twenties who know they will delay pregnancy, or those with risk factors such as irregular cycles, family history of early menopause, or past ovarian surgery, may benefit from an early AMH check.

For others, testing when starting to try for pregnancy, or after a few months of difficulty, is reasonable. The key is open communication and awareness.

Understanding what AMH means, what it does not, and how it fits with age, lifestyle, and other health factors allows women to make informed choices. Neither too early nor too late, but at the right time, AMH testing can reduce stress and guide better fertility decisions. For many couples, this knowledge becomes the first step toward planning their journey to parenthood with confidence and hope.





This article is authored by Dr. Jyothi C. Budi, Medical Director Ferty9

