AINU conducts awareness programs on World Kidney Day

Hyderabad: On World Kidney Day, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology launched its kidney mobile camp for the villages and district across Telangana reaching out to around 10,000 people. The initiative flagged off by Dr. A Narendra Kumar, Director of Medical Education, Telangana State, Dr. C. Mallikarjuna, Managing Director and Chief Consultant Urologist, ‌Dr. Purna Chandra Reddy, Executive Director & Chief Consultant, Mr. Sandeep Guduru CEO.

The health of your kidneys can be determined with just three simple tests, and everyone should undergo them regularly to ensure kidney protection, stated Dr. C. Mallikarjuna, Managing Director and Chief Consultant Urologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), one of the leading hospitals in the city.

This year's World Kidney Day theme is “Are your kidneys OK? Get tested early, protect your kidney health.” Dr. Mallikarjuna emphasized that checking blood pressure (BP), urine protein levels, and serum creatinine can help assess kidney health. These low-cost tests can be conducted regularly to monitor kidney function and take preventive measures if necessary. He made these statements while addressing the media ahead of World Kidney Day on March 13.

Silent Kidney Issues:





“In many cases today, people are unaware of kidney problems as they show no symptoms. By the time they notice issues and get tested, their kidneys are often severely damaged, requiring dialysis or even kidney transplantation. That’s why waiting for symptoms is not advisable—everyone should get tested regularly. If any of the three test results show abnormalities, further tests can determine the complete kidney condition. If all three tests are normal, your kidneys are in good shape,” he explained.

Statewide Awareness Drive:

“To spread awareness, we are organizing medical camps across Telangana for a month. These camps will be set up in all districts, reaching around 10,000 people. Through these camps , we aim to encourage people to undergo the three essential tests and improve awareness. Depending on the response, we may continue such programs in the future,” Dr. Mallikarjuna said.

He further warned that modern lifestyles and work stress are increasing blood pressure (BP) in many individuals, which poses a serious risk to kidney health. Once the kidneys are damaged, restoring them is difficult. Hence, it is crucial to take preventive measures early and avoid reaching the stage where dialysis or kidney transplantation becomes necessary.

Dr. A Narendra Kumar, Director of Medical Education, Telangana State said, “Telangana has well-developed state-of-art health services. The Telangana government has implemented several proactive measures to improve kidney health and provide comprehensive nephrology services. We encourage routine kidney checks for early detection and management of kidney diseases. There is a focus on developing preventive strategies for kidney diseases and strengthening palliative care services for CKD patients”.

Speaking about Kidney camp, ‌Dr. Purna Chandra Reddy, Executive Director & Chief Consultant Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology said, “Healthy kidneys are the foundation of a healthy life. We understand how crucial it is to guarantee that everyone has access to healthcare. We are convinced that by expanding our healthcare outreach, we can improve our communities' well-being in a way that will last. Focused on providing quality healthcare in remote communities, the camps offered an array of completely free services.”



