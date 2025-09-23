AIG Docs Suggest New Therapy For Resistant Hypertension

Hyderabad: With over 20 crore adults in India grappling with hypertension, experts at AIG Hospitals have flagged it as one of the country’s most urgent public health concerns. The India Hypertension Control Initiative notes that only around two crore of these patients have their condition under control. Highlighting the growing prevalence of resistant hypertension, AIG specialists — Dr Rajeev Menon, Dr Anuj Kapadiya, Dr Swaroop G. Bharadi and Dr Prasada Reddy — said a new therapy called renal denervation (RDN) is showing promising results.

According to the data of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), hypertension prevalence ranges from 16 to over 25 per cent in some states, with urban areas showing higher numbers of patients whose blood pressure remains uncontrolled. In Hyderabad, prevalence is estimated at 22.6 per cent. Resistant hypertension is defined as blood pressure that stays above the therapeutic goal despite the use of at least three antihypertensive drugs of different classes, including a diuretic, given at maximally tolerated doses.

Experts noted that resistant hypertension remains under-recognised but can severely affect long-term health. It may manifest through headaches, dizziness, breathlessness or chest discomfort, while continuously elevated blood pressure strains the cardiovascular system and other vital organs. Clinical studies show that lowering systolic blood pressure by just 10 mmHg can reduce the risk of heart disease by 20 per cent and stroke by 27 per cent.

Dr Swaroop G. Bharadi, consultant interventional cardiologist at AIG Hospitals, said, “While antihypertensive medicines are highly effective for many, control remains difficult for a significant number of patients. Renal denervation is a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure that targets overactive nerve signals between the brain and kidneys. By interrupting these signals, RDN helps lower and stabilise blood pressure over time.”

Dr Anuj Kapadiya, also a consultant interventional cardiologist at AIG, cited a recent case. “We managed a 41-year-old patient with persistent high blood pressure of 170/100 mmHg despite multiple medications. He underwent renal denervation and within days, his blood pressure reduced to 130/88 mmHg at discharge. His headaches subsided, and his energy improved. Clinical studies show such patients can see up to a 50 mmHg drop in systolic BP, with sustained improvement at one and six months post-procedure.”

Recent clinical experiences confirm positive outcomes across diverse patients. Lowering systolic BP by just 10 mmHg is associated with a 27 per cent lower risk of stroke, 28 per cent lower risk of heart failure, and 17 per cent lower risk of coronary heart disease. RDN also reduced the average number of antihypertensive medications required — from five to just over three — improving adherence and limiting side effects.