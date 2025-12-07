Maintaining Active Llife Style, With Walking, Yoga Or Any Physical Activity Is Necessary To Avoid Diabetice : M Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad : India has become the diabetes capital of the world. According to 2022 statistics, India has the highest number of people living with diabetes globally. Experts say that among all health concerns, diabetics should pay the most attention to their feet. To create awareness on this issue, a walkathon was held in the city on Sunday, inaugurated by former Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, Tollywood actor Sushant, and KIMS Hospitals Chairman & Managing Director Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Delhi Public School Chairman Ramesh Gorantla, .

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said, “Diabetes often starts quietly. Many people may not even realize they have it initially, and by the time it is diagnosed, significant delays can occur. People with diabetes need to be especially careful about their eyes, feet, and other organs. If vision worsens, foot ulcers appear, or any injuries occur, timely medical attention is crucial. Neglecting these issues has led many to face situations where amputation becomes necessary. He insisted on maintaining active life style, with walking, yoga or any physical activity. He also reiterated that dependency on gadgets and smartphone has reduced the physical activity.”

Delhi Public School Chairman Ramesh Gorantla said, “Earlier, diabetes was mostly seen in people above 50 or 60 years of age. Now, it is increasingly affecting younger individuals. But if someone has diabetes, even minor injuries take longer to heal, and if untreated, can lead to situations requiring amputation. Diabetics must be extra cautious about foot care and regularly monitor their condition to prevent complications. Children and young adults often play sports, where injuries are common. Early screening of feet for kids can help detect foot problems like flat feet and correction can help in preventing long term problems. ”

Tollywood actor Sushant added, “Many people are aware that doctors specialize in eyes, bones, or internal organs, but few know there is a dedicated specialty for foot care. Nowadays, diabetes is widespread, so everyone must pay proper attention to their feet. Any sign of abnormality should prompt an immediate visit to specialized foot clinics.”

Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Hospitals and leading cardiothoracic surgeon, said, “15–25% of diabetics are likely to develop foot ulcers at some point in their lives. Nerve damage in diabetics often prevents them from feeling pain from these ulcers, leading to neglect. Around 85% of diabetic amputations occur due to untreated foot ulcers. Timely treatment is critical; otherwise, the situation can become serious. Therefore, all diabetics must regularly monitor their foot health and seek prompt care.”

Dr. Narendranadh Meda, Director and CEO of The Foot Doctor Hospital, a vascular, endovascular, and podiatry surgeon, said, “Even minor wounds can lead to serious infections in diabetics. Due to neuropathy, patients may not feel pain and therefore may ignore injuries. Regular comprehensive diabetes check-ups, including foot examinations, and timely treatment of injuries can prevent amputations. The purpose of today’s walkathon is to raise awareness—saving lives and preserving feet requires community engagement. Participation from diabetics, their families, schools, organizations, and health-conscious citizens helps society remain vigilant, ensuring timely care and preventing foot-related complications.”

During the event, The Foot Doctor Hospital also launched the Dr. Wound App , which allows patients to get treat wounds at home safely and hygienically. Specialists remotely monitor injuries, reducing unnecessary hospital visits, saving both time and money. Additionally, the hospital has introduced a special machine to create customized footwear based on each individual’s foot shape and size, helping patients quickly identify issues, receive 100% tailored protection, and prevent foot injuries.