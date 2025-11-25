A Celebration of Hyderabad's History, Culture, and Spirit

Tourism & Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday unveiled the poster of Hyderabad Heritage Run–2026 at Taramati Baradari. He said the event is being planned as a major initiative to highlight Hyderabad’s heritage and architectural legacy on an international platform.

The run will be held on February 1, 2026, under the supervision of the Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (Sports) Department. Rapido is the Title Sponsor, with support from Telangana Tourism and the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS).

Speaking at the launch, the Minister said the Heritage Run is conceived not just as a sports event, but as a tribute to Hyderabad’s living history. The planned route—from Charminar to the Qutb Shahi Tombs—links several important heritage structures and presents them as a single “heritage corridor.”

He encouraged citizens, youth, and fitness enthusiasts to participate and make the event a grand success.

Telangana Tourism Development Corporation MD Kranti Valluru, Rapido Head Umesh, and other officials took part in the programme.

Event Highlights

Date: February 1, 2026

21K Half Marathon

• Start: Charminar

• Finish: Qutb Shahi Tombs

• Route includes: High Court, City College, Assembly, Golconda Fort, Taramati Baradari, and other heritage landmarks.

5K & 10K Runs

• Start & Finish: Qutb Shahi Tombs

• Designed to offer a close-up experience of the historic monument complex.