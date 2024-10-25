86% of Spaniards started tobacco use with a cigarette

A recent report by the European Commission on tobacco consumption among Europeans points out that traditional cigarettes continue to be the gateway to smoking for most Spaniards. In fact, according to the data, 86% of Spanish smokers started with manufactured cigarettes, while only 2% claim to have done so with vapes and 1% with heated tobacco.

Smoke-free alternatives are not emerging

Despite the number of less harmful alternatives available, Spaniards are still reluctant to use them. 24% of those surveyed smoke cigarettes, cigarillos, cigarillos, or pipes, while only 2% of Spaniards use electronic cigarettes, compared to 3% of the European average, and only 1% use heated tobacco.

In terms of daily consumption, 70% of Spanish smokers still prefer manufactured cigarettes, also in line with the European Union (68%).

Using e-cigarettes to quit smoking

The Eurobarometer also reveals a growing use of less harmful alternatives as a method of smoking cessation. Spaniards who smoke or used to smoke tobacco say that they also use electronic cigarettes or similar options and that these have also helped them to quit smoking or reduce their tobacco consumption.

7% of respondents use e-cigarettes, an increase as compared to 2020. In addition, 47% of smokers who use heated tobacco say that it has helped them quit smoking or reduce consumption.

Benefits of less harmful alternatives to smoking

It is important to stress the importance of informing smokers about the benefits of less harmful alternatives, which have been proven to reduce exposure to this type of substance by up to 95%. In fact, countries that have already integrated these alternatives into their health policies, such as Sweden, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, have experienced a drastic reduction in their smoking rates alternatives and adjust their taxation according to their least harm. With the right information and the right policies, Spain could follow the path of pioneering countries in the fight against smoking, opening the door to a future with less smoke.



