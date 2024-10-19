Early Detection, Better Survival: The Power of Regular Breast Cancer Screening

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that approximately 2,000 women are diagnosed with cancer each day. Every day, a significant number of women are diagnosed with cancer around the world.

According to global cancer statistics, approximately 9.6 million women are diagnosed with cancer each year, resulting in an average of 26,000 new female cancer cases per day. In women, breast cancer is the most common type accounting for approximately 24.5% of all cancer cases.

Breast cancer kills an estimated 685,000 people worldwide each year. In India alone, approximately 1.4 million new cancer cases are reported each year, with breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers being the most common among women. Breast cancer in India is frequently diagnosed at a later stage than in Western countries, resulting in a lower survival rate.

In India, breast cancer mortality is around 12.7% with 90,000 deaths approximately each year. It is unfortunate that 50% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed in late stages accounting for the higher mortality rates. Even though India's incidence rate is lower than that of developed countries, lack of awareness, limited access to healthcare, and fear or stigma contribute to delayed diagnosis leading to more aggressive treatment and a higher mortality rate.



Breast cancer develops when the cells in the breast begin to grow out of control. These cells collectively form a lump known as a tumour. Not all tumours are cancerous; some are benign, meaning they do not spread to other body parts. But if the tumour is malignant it is termed as cancer and has the potential to spread to other organs. Although breast cancer is common in women it can also affect men. Breast cancer is commonly seen in women above the age group of 50 years although younger women can also be affected.

Common risk factors include unhealthy lifestyle choices such as sedentary life, obesity, habituated to smoking, alcohol consumption, as well as genetic predispositions. Women over the age of 50 are at a risk and the risk is higher in those who follow an unhealthy lifestyle. Still, regular mammograms, self-exams, and healthy lifestyles can help with early detection and prevention. Lack of awareness, limited access to healthcare, and fear or stigma can all contribute to delayed breast cancer diagnosis, resulting in more aggressive treatment and lower survival rates, particularly when detected at an advanced stage.

How to reduce the risk?

The risk of breast cancer can be lowered to 10-30% with regular exercise, consumption of a diet high in fruits, vegetables, fibre, whole grains, berries and nuts which are a good source of antioxidants that prevent cancer. At the same time avoid processed, high-fat, and sugary foods, which cause inflammation and decrease body immunity. Avoid smoking and restrict alcohol consumption. Breastfeeding for at least a year provides protective benefits. Limiting the long-term use of combined hormone replacement therapy (HRT) also helps to reduce risk.

A few uncommon myths about breast cancer risk factors include the idea that larger the breasts size more risk of getting cancer. There is no direct evidence that large breast size correlates with increased breast cancer risk. However, factors associated with larger breasts, such as increased breast density and body fat, may have an indirect effect on the risk.

Dense breasts, which contain more glandular and connective tissue and can make detection difficult during tests. While the relationship between breast size and cancer risk is complex, breast density, obesity, and hormone levels all play an important role. Another myth is that sexual preferences have no direct impact on breast cancer risk; however, lesbian, and bisexual women may face higher risks due to specific health patterns. They are less likely to have children, which indirectly may increase their risk for cancer. They also have higher rates of obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption, all of which are associated with risk of breast cancer.

Furthermore, stigma and discrimination of being a lesbian often cause more stress and mental health issues, which can lead to health disparities, including an increased risk of cancer. Lifestyle factors and health behaviours, rather than sexual preference itself, influence breast cancer risk.

What is new in breast cancer treatment?



Recent advances in breast cancer treatment have significantly improved survival rates and quality of life. Targeted therapies now target specific proteins or genes in cancer cells, resulting in less harm to healthy cells. Immunotherapy helps the immune system fight cancer. For women with BRCA gene mutations, drugs such as olaparib and talazoparib prevent cancer cells from repairing themselves, resulting in their death. CDK4/6 inhibitors such as palbociclib, ribociclib, and abemaciclib are combined with hormone therapy to slow cancer growth in advanced cases.

Precision medicine and genomic testing, such as the Oncotype DX test, enable doctors to tailor treatment based on the patient's genetic makeup and tumour type. Surgery has now become less invasive, with lumpectomies replacing full mastectomies (removal of entire breast) in many cases, resulting in faster recovery.

Newer techniques, such as sentinel lymph node biopsy and nipple-sparing mastectomy, help to reduce complications while preserving appearance. Radiation therapy has advanced with methods that target cancer more precisely, resulting in fewer side effects. Intraoperative radiation therapy allows for a single dose to be administered during surgery, eliminating the need for additional treatments.

Cryoablation is being investigated as a method of freezing and destroying tumours without surgery. Liquid biopsies are a simple blood test that helps monitor treatment and detect cancer recurrence early. Artificial Intelligence is improving breast cancer screening by analysing mammograms more accurately and detecting cancers earlier. It also allows doctors to see how well treatments may work and tailor their care to each patient.

Lastly, regular breast cancer screening is one of the most effective ways to reduce your chances of dying from the disease. Studies have shown that it can reduce breast cancer deaths by 30-35%. This is because screening can detect breast cancer at an early stage when treatment is easier and survival rates are much higher. When breast cancer is detected early, the 5-year survival rate is significantly higher, often approaching 90% or higher.





Dr. Nagendra Parvataneni









The article is authored by Dr. Nagendra Parvataneni Senior Consultant & Head of the Department Surgical Oncology KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.



