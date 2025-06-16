12 Guinness World Records In Yoga: Akshar Yoga Kendraa Set for Historic Yoga Day Celebration

Bengaluru: In a powerful tribute to the unifying spirit of yoga, Akshar Yoga Kendraa is set to host one of the grandest global spectacles for the 11th International Yoga Day, on June 21st 2025 aiming to create 12 new Guinness World Records. Building on its formidable legacy of 9 existing records, this year’s celebration promises to raise the bar for global participation, endurance, and the spiritual power of yoga.

Under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Akshar Yoga Kendraa is orchestrating this global celebration with 2,000–2,500 participants representing over 30 countries, including Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Italy, USA, UK, Dubai, Cyprus, Singapore, and many more. This remarkable international presence reflects the expanding global reach and universal appeal of yoga as a unifying force for health, peace, and spiritual growth. The participants include yoga enthusiasts, Indian Army personnel, Air Force members, Karnataka State Police, NCC cadets, specially-abled individuals, corporate leaders, children from orphanages, and thousands of citizens from all walks of life.

Akshar Yoga Kendraa is a pioneering institution with over 20 million practitioners, 50,000 certified yoga teachers, and a strong presence in 80+ countries. Akshar Yoga Kendraa is an accreditation body recognized by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, under the Yoga Institution category, reinforcing its authoritative role in certifying and guiding structured yoga education at a national and global scale.

“This mega-attempt is a symbol of purposeful living,” said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Ji, Spiritual leader & Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa.“It encourages every individual to set meaningful goals and pursue them with unwavering dedication. Each record we aim for represents focused effort, inner strength, and the power of intention. This is our tribute to the timeless wisdom of yoga and the limitless potential within us all.”

With rigorous training already underway across the globe, the 12 Guinness World Record attempts will involve synchronized performances of advanced yogic postures designed to test physical precision and spiritual endurance. Participants are undergoing advanced coaching in asanas, pranayama, and meditative alignment to prepare for this unparalleled feat.

This monumental celebration aligns with the United Nations’ 2025 theme, “One Earth, One Health,” and with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, who has championed yoga as India’s gift to the world—a universal practice that promotes harmony, wellness, and global consciousness.

Akshar Yoga Kendraa’s global influence extends to top-tier institutions such as the Indian Army, Air Force, BSF, Karnataka Police, as well as to corporates like Infosys, Wipro, Amazon, Rolls-Royce, and diplomatic missions. Its vibrant digital ecosystem reaches over 2.5 million followers across platforms, with media features in over 8,000 global publications, making it a formidable force in spreading the essence of yoga worldwide.

As June 21st approaches, all eyes turn to this extraordinary gathering—an event not just to witness, but to participate in. With 12 record-breaking challenges ahead, Akshar Yoga Kendraa stands poised to not only etch its name in history, but to inspire millions more to embrace the transformative practice of yoga.