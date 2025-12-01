Hare Krishna Golden Temple Marks Gita Jayanthi with Day-long Spiritual Festivities

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, witnessed an atmosphere filled with devotion and spiritual enthusiasm as thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate Gita Jayanthi, the sacred day commemorating Lord Sri Krishna’s divine discourse—the Bhagavad Gita—to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The celebration honored the timeless teachings that continue to inspire and guide humanity across the world.

A major highlight of the day was a specially curated Children’s Gita Parayanam program, where 1,008 students from schools across the twin cities recited 108 important Bhagavad Gita slokas, accompanied by thoughtful explanations—a powerful display of devotion, discipline, and the transmission of spiritual values to the younger generation. This event was graced by special guest Dr. Smt. Soumya Mishra, IPS—Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana.

The celebrations commenced in the morning with a soulful Sampoorna Gita Parayanam, during which Hare Krishna devotees and congregation members collectively chanted the entire 700 Sanskrit verses of the Bhagavad Gita in a deeply devotional atmosphere. In the evening, a focused session presented the recitation and insightful commentary of the 108 most important selected slokas, emphasizing Gita's core philosophical teachings, timeless wisdom, and its practical application in modern life.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji (M.Tech., IIT Madras), President, Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad, said, “Gita Jayanthi commemorates the historic moment—over 5,000 years ago—when Lord Sri Krishna delivered the guiding light of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.

Today, we honoured this sacred occasion through the collective chanting of the Gita. Its message is universal—relevant for all ages, communities, and cultures. By studying and practicing its principles, every individual can transform their life and discover true purpose.”

The celebrations concluded with a Grand Maha Mangal Arati offered to Sri Radha Govinda and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, followed by the distribution of sumptuous prasadam to all visitors.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from thousands of devotees, families, students, and members of the public, who gathered to seek blessings and immerse themselves in the spiritual ambience of Gita Jayanthi.

The temple management arranged extensive facilities for prasadam distribution and ensured a smooth experience for all attendees.