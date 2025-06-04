Hakkasan Takes Over Yauatcha Bengaluru This June

Bengaluru: Yauatcha Bengaluru, the city's modern day dim sum tea house, is all set to host an extraordinary culinary experience this June with a special Hakkasan Takeover, featuring celebrated Master Chef Raymond Wong. Taking place from 6th to 8th June 2025, patrons will be treated to the best of Hakkasan’s modern Cantonese cuisine right in the heart of Bengaluru.

This collaboration between two iconic brands marks a significant culinary event for the city. Chef Raymond, celebrated for his modern interpretation of classic Cantonese cuisine, brings with him a specially curated menu that seamlessly blends authenticity with innovation and will helm the kitchen at Yauatcha Bengaluru.





The menu is a testament to Hakkasan’s culinary philosophy—refined, elevated and brimming with flavour. The menu offers a thoughtfully curated selection of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, ensuring a rich diversity for every palate. Starting with vibrant salads such as the Vegetarian duck and cress salad featuring refreshing pomelo and shallots, alongside the Crispy duck salad accented with pine nuts, the offerings set a refined tone. The soups evoke warmth and complexity, with options like the Wild mushroom clear soup enhanced by bamboo pith and wolfberry and a luxurious sweet corn soup with shredded chicken that promises depth in every spoonful. Dim sum lovers will be enchanted by a range of delicate bites including Blue pea crispy chicken cheung fun, Truffle edamame dumpling and the show-stopping Golden yuan bao with king crab and caviar, showcasing both innovation and respect for tradition.