Hakkasan Takes Over Yauatcha Bengaluru This June
Two globally acclaimed dining institutions come together once again to present a three-day modern Cantonese showcase, led by celebrated Master Chef Raymond Wong.
Bengaluru: Yauatcha Bengaluru, the city's modern day dim sum tea house, is all set to host an extraordinary culinary experience this June with a special Hakkasan Takeover, featuring celebrated Master Chef Raymond Wong. Taking place from 6th to 8th June 2025, patrons will be treated to the best of Hakkasan’s modern Cantonese cuisine right in the heart of Bengaluru.
This collaboration between two iconic brands marks a significant culinary event for the city. Chef Raymond, celebrated for his modern interpretation of classic Cantonese cuisine, brings with him a specially curated menu that seamlessly blends authenticity with innovation and will helm the kitchen at Yauatcha Bengaluru.
The menu is a testament to Hakkasan’s culinary philosophy—refined, elevated and brimming with flavour. The menu offers a thoughtfully curated selection of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, ensuring a rich diversity for every palate. Starting with vibrant salads such as the Vegetarian duck and cress salad featuring refreshing pomelo and shallots, alongside the Crispy duck salad accented with pine nuts, the offerings set a refined tone. The soups evoke warmth and complexity, with options like the Wild mushroom clear soup enhanced by bamboo pith and wolfberry and a luxurious sweet corn soup with shredded chicken that promises depth in every spoonful. Dim sum lovers will be enchanted by a range of delicate bites including Blue pea crispy chicken cheung fun, Truffle edamame dumpling and the show-stopping Golden yuan bao with king crab and caviar, showcasing both innovation and respect for tradition.
The menu extends into robust small eats and main courses, balancing hearty poultry and seafood with vibrant vegetarian dishes. Highlights include Chilli prawns with mantao and Steamed Chilean seabass in preserved vegetable sauce. Meat lovers can indulge in the tender Wok-fried New Zealand lamb chops with sesame hoisin sauce or the smoky richness of Hakka braised pork belly. For vegetable enthusiasts, the Stir-fried tofu with French beans in black bean sauce, Sautéed eight treasure vegetables, and Stir-fried broccoli with fresh shiitake mushroom celebrate the freshness and complexity of plant-based ingredients. The rice and noodle offerings, including Truffle braised noodle and Fragrant chilli fried rice, provide satisfying finishes.
Chef Raymond’s signature touch is evident across the menu, especially in the fine balance of ingredients and modern reinterpretations of Cantonese classics. This collaboration brings together the heritage and expertise of Hakkasan with the contemporary elegance of Yauatcha. Ideal for connoisseurs of fine Asian cuisine, loyal patrons of Hakkasan, and discerning gourmands, the takeover is expected to be one of the season’s most anticipated dining experiences.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
