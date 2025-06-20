Habuild hits the 1 crore milestone as more Indians commit to daily healthy habits

Hyderabad: Habuild, India’s first habit building platform, has crossed a significant milestone by building a wellness-first community of over 1 crore members across the country. With this achievement, now 1 in every 140 Indians is now a part of Habuild, underscoring the platform’s growing influence in making holistic wellness accessible, inclusive, and routine.

What began as a simple yet powerful idea to make people fall in love with consistency has now evolved into one of India’s largest digital wellness communities. From 1000 users in 2022 to 1 crore in 2025, Habuild’s journey is rooted in creating daily discipline around yoga, mindfulness, and healthy habits, without preaching perfection or pushing unrealistic goals.

Commenting on the milestone, Saurabh Bothra, Co-Founder of Habuild, said, “We are deeply humbled and inspired to see over 1 crore Indians committing to better health through daily habits. Our goal was never just numbers, it was to build a movement where wellness is accessible, inclusive, and rooted in discipline rather than motivation. I started Habuild for my mom but even after 1 Crore+ people joining us, this is just the beginning.”

Habuild’s approach offering live yoga sessions, habit challenges, and expert-led conversations continues to resonate with diverse age groups, professionals, homemakers, and first-time wellness seekers. With the platform reaching users in Tier 1 to Tier 4 cities, its philosophy of “doing over planning” is creating tangible shifts in how India engages with health. “We have seen everyone from a 3 year old to a 91 year old attend our session,” added Bothra.

As International Yoga Day approaches, Habuild aims to further amplify this momentum with community initiatives, social impact initiatives, and a call to adopt yoga not as a one-day event, but as a lifetime practice.