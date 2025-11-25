Guru Tegh Bahadur: The Saint-Martyr Who Defended Freedom of Faith

The Silent Saint

Born in Amritsar in 1621, Guru Tegh Bahadur was the youngest son of the sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib. Instead of being a warrior-saint like his father, his early years were spent in deep contemplation. He spent almost two decades of his life in the seclusion of Bakala, deeply meditating.

He was not a man who sought power; power sought him. When he was revealed as the ninth Guru, he brought a calmness to the leadership of the Sikh community, emphasizing detachment from worldly illusions while remaining deeply committed to social justice.

A Special Sacrifice

The turning point in his life came when a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits came before him. These people were suffering under the persecution and forced conversions ordered by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. They begged for protection, not merely for their lives but for the right to follow their faith.

The response of Guru Tegh Bahadur was unparalleled. He was not a Hindu, yet he came forward against the Emperor to save the Hindu faith. He challenged the Emperor that if he-the Guru-could be converted, then the rest of India would follow. This was a deliberate move to shield the weak, embodying the ultimate altruism-dying for a religion that was not his own to uphold the universal right to religious freedom.

"Fear None, Frighten None"

The Guru's philosophy is perhaps best summed up in his own words, as recorded in the Guru Granth Sahib:

"Bhai kahu kau det nah, nah bhai manat aan."

(One who does not frighten anyone, and who is not afraid of anyone.)

Order:

This verse epitomizes the spirit of the true spiritual warrior: one who does not oppress others, yet refuses to bow down to oppression.

The Martyrdom at Chandni Chowk

Guru Sahib was arrested and brought to Delhi. He was then subjected to the most horrible torture. And, to break his spirit, three of his dear Sikhs—Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dyala—were executed before his eyes. The Guru remained unruffled, saying neither would he renounce his faith nor display the miracle power of spirituality with a view to saving himself from such a degrading death.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded at Chandni Chowk on November 11, 1675. Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, commemorating his unwavering spirit, now stands where his body fell.

An Enduring Legacy

Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice paved the way for his son, Guru Gobind Singh, to create the Khalsa. Today, his life serves as a strong reminder that in the protection of human rights lies the greatest of sacrifices. He taught the world that righteousness does not lie in forcing one's will upon others but in defending the dignity of all humanity.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle