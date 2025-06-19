Grand Launch of "HI-LIFE" Exhibition The Largest of Its Kind Fashion - Luxury - Lifestyle Exhibition of the Nation

Hyderabad, 19th June, 2025: Hilife Exhibition - The Largest Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition Brand “Hilife Exhibition” is here introducing the Season’s Best Fashions & Lifestyle Exhibition showcasing Fashions, Jewellery, Lifestyle & More happening in Hyderabad on 19th, 20th, 21st June, 2025 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad. “Hilife Exhibition”.

Hi-Life Exhibition –The Most Famous, Most Loved & One of the largest Exhibition Brand for Festive, Lifestyle & Wedding Shopping is here with, presenting its Season’s Best Fashions & Lifestyle Exhibition in Hyderabad on 19th, 20th, 21st June, 2025 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad showcasing the tempting collection of Creative Fashion Wear, Lifestyle Wear, Bridal Wear, Designer Wear, Accessories, Jewellery & More.

Hilife Exhibition is the Largest of its kind Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition of the nation, the reason being its top fashion labels, top designers and the artistic collection, which makes it a must visit exhibition for the shoppers.

Speaking about the on the occasion Mr. Aby Dominic, MD & CEO of HILIFE Exhibition, said HILIFE Exhibition has always been a trendsetter in the fashion and lifestyle industry. With over 350 designers participating, our Season’s Best Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition in Hyderabad offers an unparalleled shopping experience. We are excited to present an extraordinary collection of fashion and luxury under one roof, giving our visitors a taste of the finest in the industry

“Hilife Exhibition” features exhilarating collection of Fashion & Lifestyle Wear, Wedding Wear, Fashion Wear, Designer Wear, Jewellery, Accessories, etc.

HI-LIFE EXHIBITION FOCUSES ON EXCLUSIVE FASHIONS, LATEST TRENDS, DESIGNER SPECIALS, WEDDING SPECIAL, STYLE, DÉCOR, LUXURY WITH FASHION, JEWELLERY, ACCESSORIES & MANY MORE.

HILIFE EXHIBITION

ON

19th, 20th, 21st JUNE, 2025

AT

HICC (NOVOTEL)

HITECH CITY, HYDERABAD