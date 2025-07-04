Grand Launch Of Desire Designer Exhibition Featuring at Sandhya Conventions

Hyderabad: Desire-The celebrated fashion extravagant designer exhibition known for its outstanding and inspiring ensembles known across India is here once again showcasing its highly anticipated and exotic alluring exhibition, happening at Sandhya Conventions, Gachibowli in Hyderabad ON 3rd, 4th, 5th July, 2025.

Desire designer exhibition showcases a rich variety of myriad products ranging from opulent festive & wedding special, designer fashion ensembles, customized haute couture, exclusive lifestyle decors, latest accessories, enchanting jewellery, creative accessories & other products. Three Day Special “Desire- Designer Exhibition” is featuring 3rd, 4th, 5th July, 2025. At Sandhya Conventions, Gachibowli said Anita Agarwal – Chief Organizer Desire Designer Exhibition.



