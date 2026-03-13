Grand Launch of Desire Designer Exhibition

The Desire Designer Exhibition, a well known fashion and lifestyle showcase featuring designers from across India, is currently being held in Hyderabad. The three day exhibition is taking place on March 13, 14 and 15, 2026 at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, bringing together a curated mix of fashion, jewellery and lifestyle products under one roof.



Known for presenting artistic and luxury driven collections, the exhibition features a wide range of offerings from leading designers and brands. Visitors can explore festive and wedding collections, designer contemporary jewellery, stylised garments, chic footwear and a variety of lifestyle and household products.



The exhibition highlights diverse fashion ensembles and customised haute couture along with accessories, décor pieces and handcrafted creations. The showcase aims to provide a platform for designers to present their latest work while giving shoppers access to unique fashion and lifestyle selections.



According to Anita Agarwal, Chief Organizer of the Desire Designer Exhibition, the event continues to bring together designers, fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals in one space. “The three day special Desire Designer Exhibition is being held on March 13, 14 and 15 at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills,” she said.



The launch of the exhibition saw the presence of celebrities, fashion enthusiasts, models and members of the city’s social circuit, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the event.



The Desire Designer Exhibition has built a reputation over the years for showcasing inspiring fashion and lifestyle collections and remains a popular destination for shoppers looking for distinctive designer wear, jewellery and accessories.

